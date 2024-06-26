Versapay Announces Christy Johnson as Chief Product Officer and Barrett Smith as Chief Payments and Customer Operations Officer

Versapay cements executive leadership for next phase of growth in Accounts Receivable automation and B2B payments, elevating customer experience

MIAMI, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Versapay, the leading Accounts Receivable (AR) Efficiency Suite, is excited to announce recent leadership changes within the company. These strategic moves include the promotion of Christy Johnson to Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Barrett Smith to Chief Payments and Customer Operations Officer, with Christina Wedge stepping up as Vice President, Channel Partners.

Christy Johnson Appointed as Chief Product Officer

Christy Johnson, formerly the VP of Product, has been promoted to Chief Product Officer (CPO). In her new role, she will oversee the entire product portfolio and deliver on a customer-centric vision for transforming AR and B2B payments. Christy steps into the CPO role after successful tenures leading product teams at Capital One, Ernst & Young, and Dell (formerly EMC2). Her deep expertise in technology, design, and product strategy will be instrumental in driving Versapay's next growth phase.

Barrett Smith Named Chief Payments and Customer Operations Officer

Barrett Smith assumes the role of Chief Payments and Customer Operations Officer after three and a half years leading payments and data analytics at Versapay. Barrett brings two decades of payments experience, having served prior tenures at WorldPay and Global Payments, Inc, leading FP&A, analytics, pricing, operations, sales support, and strategy. He is charged with delivering on Versapay's vision of customer obsession, leading Versapay's payments, customer care, and professional service teams.

Christina Wedge Promoted to Vice President, Channel Partners

In addition, Christina Wedge has been promoted to Vice President, Channel Partners. Christina brings more than 15 years of payments and ERP experience, including Sage, Paya, and Acumatica. Christina will oversee Versapay's channel partner and sales teams focused on our ERP partner communities.

"We believe that getting paid for the goods or services you provide shouldn't be a hardship...it should be easy," said Versapay CEO Carey O'Connor Kolaja. "Our vision for the future is driven by our commitment to innovation, speed, and exceptional service in meeting our customers' needs. Building a sustainable company requires not only great products but also a deep customer obsession that ensures a best-in-class experience from underwriting to implementation to support. I'm excited to announce these internal promotions, recognizing the exceptional talent within our team. These leaders will play a crucial role in shaping our future and enhancing the Versapay customer and partner experience."

About Versapay

For growing businesses that need to accomplish more with less, Versapay's Accounts Receivable Efficiency Suite simplifies the invoice-to-cash process by automating invoicing, facilitating B2B payments, and streamlining cash application with AI. Versapay integrates natively with top ERPs, while allowing businesses to collect with a self-serve payment portal and collaborate with customers and teammates to resolve what automation alone can't. Owned by Great Hill Partners, Versapay's employee base spans the U.S. and Canada with offices in Atlanta and Miami. With 10,000 customers and 5M+ companies transacting, Versapay facilitates 110M+ transactions and $170B+ in payments volume annually.

Join the conversation at linkedin.com/company/versapay and x.com/Versapay. To learn more about how Versapay unlocks accounts receivable efficiency, visit: versapay.com.

