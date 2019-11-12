VersaPay Announces Dream Office REIT as Newest CRE Client

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - VersaPay Corporation (TSXV: VPY) ("VersaPay"), a leading provider of cloud-based invoice-to-cash solutions including electronic invoice presentment and payment, automated accounts receivable, cash application and collections management, is pleased to announce that it has added Dream Office REIT ("Dream Office") as its newest commercial real estate client.

"With our real estate portfolio expanding in Canada and the US, our objective is to enhance our tenants' experience and provide them with a convenient web-based and mobile portal where they can access their account, retrieve invoices, communicate and make secure electronic payments," stated Joanne Leitch, Vice President, Property and Operations Accounting at Dream Office. "We want to create efficiencies by eliminating manual processes, minimize errors and reduce the need for tenant account reconciliations. VersaPay offered the platform to make all of this possible."

"Through our vendor selection process we searched for a company who could provide a platform with extensive functionality with whom we could partner to provide our tenants an improved experience. VersaPay provided what we were looking for in addition to a robust integration with our JD Edwards ERP to provide real-time AR and cash review," stated Travis Vokey, Vice President and Head of Technology for Dream Office.

"We are so pleased to be working with Dream Office, a forward-thinking Commercial Real Estate company located right here in Toronto," said Craig O'Neill, CEO of VersaPay. "Dream is a leader in its industry, offering high-quality central business district office properties to an impressive list of tenants. One of the keys to its success has been providing tenants with a market leading experience in all facets of the business, and we're delighted to extend this to their tenants' experience in billing and payments."

About Dream Office REIT

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

About VersaPay

VersaPay is a Fintech company and leading provider of cloud-based invoice-to-cash solutions, enabling businesses to provide a superior customer experience, get paid faster, streamline financial operations, and dramatically reduce DSO and costs. VersaPay ARC is the first platform to provide Customer-Centric ARÔ with a customer self-service environment to view invoices online, collaborate on inquiries and disputes, and facilitate secure online payments (EFT/ACH and credit card). Businesses gain access to a suite of powerful tools that enable efficient collections, cash application and real-time insight into accounts receivable. VersaPay ARC automatically reconciles payments and account information through integrations with a wide range of ERPs and accounting software providers.

More information about VersaPay is available at www.versapay.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

