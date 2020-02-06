VersaTech and Lumina Announce Strategic Partnership

COLUMBIA, Md. and TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VersaTech, a technology services company and Lumina, a predictive analytics company, today announced a strategic partnership focused on providing innovative, AI-driven technology solutions to government agencies.

"Our customers are increasingly looking for new technologies that will keep their employees, clients and facilities secure through big data analytics and machine learning automation. Lumina's AI-driven Radiance platform is that solution," said Jason Peay, President and Chief Executive Officer, VersaTech. "Through this partnership, we can expand our innovative, integrated business solutions and address the growing need for disruptive technologies that help organizations anticipate, understand, manage and mitigate risk."

The partnership will accelerate both near- and long-range growth opportunities across VersaTech's existing customer portfolio with a specific focus on healthcare and suicide prevention efforts for veterans and active service members, workplace violence mitigation and personnel security.

"VersaTech is one of the fastest-growing, most respected technology services companies, and this partnership provides a strategic opportunity to integrate industry-leading artificial intelligence capabilities into its existing portfolio," said Allan Martin, CEO, Lumina. "Our Radiance platform is specifically designed to help keep people and places safe and secure. Together we will provide edge-to-edge risk management and predictive analytics solutions to the diverse and dynamic markets VersaTech serves."

About VersaTech

VersaTech is a government certified minority-owned business and leading provider of innovative technology solutions to the public sector. Founded in 2005, the company manages a portfolio of over 28 customers with 78 contracts and Government-wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) vehicles. We are proud to maintain excellent Contractor Performance Assessment Report (CPAR) and past performance ratings while delivering Digital Transformation, IT Infrastructure, Software Development, Healthcare Consulting, and Audio Visual (AV) Support services and across a variety of business sectors. Our record of customer satisfaction and commitment to excellence provides assurance to our clients that we have the skills, management, and processes necessary to solve problems and exceed expectations. For more information visit www.versatechinc.com or contact Jonpaul Betro at jbetro@versatechinc.com.

About Lumina

Lumina is a predictive analytics company founded on the idea that technology is a force for good. The company's optimized artificial intelligence capabilities help keep people and places safe and secure through active and early detection of high-risk behavior. Lumina's Radiance platform uses proprietary, deep web listening algorithms to uncover risk, provide timely, actionable information, and help prevent catastrophic loss. Lumina is committed to protecting what matters most, and its Radiance platform is designed to help solve the world's most challenging problems. For more information visit www.lumina247.com or contact Jill Kermes at jill.kermes@lumina247.com.

SOURCE Lumina