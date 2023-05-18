Versatile Credit and Koalafi Unite to Broaden Lease-to-Own Financing Choices for Retailers

News provided by

Koalafi

18 May, 2023, 10:30 ET

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Versatile Credit Inc. (Versatile), the leading credit aggregation and customer acquisition tool for merchants and lenders, is excited to announce the integration of Koalafi, an omni-channel provider of inclusive financing plans, onto their platform. This partnership and integration aim to support retailers by providing a wider range of financing options to shoppers.

Koalafi offers clear and affordable lease-to-own financing to the significant population of U.S. consumers (40%+) who do not qualify for prime financing options like BNPL or store credit cards. Koalafi's credit platform enables merchants to offer payment flexibility to their credit-building customers, giving those customers the opportunity to improve their credit over time. Through this integration, retailers on Versatile's platform can offer a comprehensive range of financing options to maximize their approval volume, increase conversions, and create a better customer experience.

With Versatile Credit, merchants can offer applications through a variety of technologies and channels that align with their sales process. These channels range from traditional self-service kiosks and merchant-owned tablets to e-commerce integrations or consumer mobile devices. Versatile's cascade technology seamlessly guides consumers through various financing and lease-to-own product offers from prime, near prime, and no-credit-required providers, helping shoppers find the financing or lease-to-own option that suits their budget. Versatile's technology also empowers merchants to launch applications, process transactions, and evaluate the performance of their financing program, providing merchants with the tools they need to optimize their financing programs, drive sales, and increase conversions.

"Our integration with Koalafi demonstrates our continued commitment to help merchants offer a diverse range of financing options to their customers," said Vicki Turjan, President and COO of Versatile Credit. "By working with great partners like Koalafi, we are empowering merchants to better serve their customers and help them find options that fit their budget."

"We're thrilled to join forces with Versatile Credit to help merchants reach new customers and provide them with a convenient way to pay for important purchases," said Shawn Sieck, Koalafi's Chief Sales Officer. "Our collaboration will enable merchants to better meet the needs of their customers, ultimately resulting in more sales and greater customer satisfaction."

If you are looking to use financing as a strategic growth lever, reach out to the experts at Versatile Credit and Koalafi to see how we can help you drive success.

About Versatile Credit. Privately held, Versatile Credit offers a technology platform that enables retailers to build a financing program with leading lending providers, innovative financing solutions and engaging customer experiences -- leading to more finance applications, more approvals and more sales. For more information about Versatile Credit, visit versatilecredit.com.

About Koalafi
Koalafi (koalafi.com) offers payment plans that make it possible for non-prime consumers to make life-changing purchases. With Koalafi, in-store and e-commerce merchants nationwide can be confident they have a payment plan to offer every customer. Koalafi believes financing is more than just a payment tool and demonstrates this by providing customers opportunities to improve their credit. Top retailers recognize Koalafi for their commitment to both retailer and customer success, reflected in Koalafi's Net Promoter Score of 70.

SOURCE Koalafi

Also from this source

Broad River Retail Partners with Koalafi to Make Non-Prime Financing More Accessible to Its Guests

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.