Versatile Dremel® Ultra-Saw™ Goes Cordless To Take On Multi-Material Compact Cutting with Ease

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermediate and advanced DIYers asked for a compact multi-saw that is versatile, easy to use, and cordless. And Dremel has responded with the introduction of the new US20V Ultra-Saw™ that delivers a powerful solution to cutting without the hassle of a cord. Compared to bulky, intimidating circular saws, the sleek design of the US20V provides comfort, control and a clear line of sight for clean, precise cuts.

With a powerful 20-volt max motor, 4-inch abrasive wheels, and metal guard, the cordless Ultra-Saw takes on difficult cuts with precision and ease through tough materials like metal, tile, plastic, masonry and wood. The tool goes beyond the expected cutting functions with surface preparation applications including rust, paint and thinset removal. Plus, it still does what advanced DIYers want from their multi-saw, cutting — straight, plunge — and flush cutting with incredible efficiency.

"We had the remodeling advanced DIYer in mind when we designed the Dremel Cordless Ultra-Saw," said Michael Landt, DIY business owner for Dremel. "Rather than a number of tools, Dremel users wanted one tool to help them cut through a wide variety of materials and they wanted to do it cordless. With the new US20V Ultra-Saw we deliver that plus the high quality of the Dremel name."





Dremel Cordless Ultra-Saw Product Features:

Cutting: Multiple cutting wheel options ensure ultra-versatility for cutting wood, tile, laminate flooring, PVC and plastic.

Two wheel positions provide versatility for straight and flush cuts, plus surface preparation applications

Power and performance from a 20-volt max motor and 4-inch abrasive wheels

Added durability due to metal foot and guard, which also improves stability and control during difficult applications and lengthy cuts

Adjustable ¾-inch depth for cutting a variety of material thicknesses

Auxiliary handle for additional control and comfort during surface prep applications

Dust extraction port to maintain a clean workplace

Paddle switch with "Lock-OFF" enables control over the tool

The Dremel 20V Max Cordless Compact Multi-Saw, battery, charger, three cutting wheels for wood/plastic, metal and tile, edge guide, auxiliary handle, dust port adapter and canvas storage bag, is available nationwide December 2020 online and January 2021 at Home Depot, Amazon, Lowe's and Menards for an MSRP of $179.99 USD. In Canada, the MSRP is $229.00 CDN.

The Dremel 20V Max Cordless Compact Multi-Saw, two batteries, charger, three cutting wheels for wood/plastic, metal and tile (US500, US510, US540), edge guide, auxiliary handle, dust port adapter and canvas storage bag, is available online at Home Depot and Amazon and will be available online at Lowes and Menards in March 2021. MSRP of $229.99 USD. In Canada, the MSRP is $299.00 CDN.

About Dremel

Since inventing the high-speed rotary tool in 1934, the Dremel brand has been helping Makers with its full line of versatile, easy-to-use tool systems that deliver the perfect solution for almost any job. From our Dremel rotary tools, Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, Ultra-Saw™ and Saw-Max™ multi-saws, and the Idea Builder™ 3D printer, Makers have come to know and trust the brand to complete their projects. Combining compact size, ergonomic design, precision and versatility with a wide range of highly engineered accessories, Dremel tools are used to accomplish numerous applications in a variety of materials.

