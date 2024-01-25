Versatile European Olives: a Hit at the 'Winter Fancy Food' Show in the U.S.

Chef Alberto Astudillo demonstrates the most surprising versions of this food.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 21st to 23rd, Las Vegas hosted one of the most eagerly awaited trade fairs among gourmet cuisine experts: the 48th edition of the Winter Fancy Food Show. The event brought together thousands of professionals, including food gurus, restaurants and hotels, and 1,200 companies that presented their gastronomic products. Attendees were surprised by the large number of dishes that can be made with European olives, thanks to their versatility in the kitchen, and their enormous variety and quality.

At this event in Las Vegas, the star chef, Alberto Astudillo, demonstrated how European Olives pair incredibly well with other foods, due to their different basic flavors: sweet, salty, bitter, and sour. Chef Astudillo prepared four dressings and three recipes that wowed attendees with their fantastic flavor and culinary qualities.

Astudillo cooked a 'Salmon Tiradito', made with tiger's milk and Hojiblanca olive charcoal. It was one of the star dishes along with the 'Potato and Crab Salad', a very special creation served with a foam of stuffed Manzanilla olives.

The 'Manzanilla Olive Tartare', with pink tomato, avocado, and mint also delighted guests with its flavor, freshness, and originality.

Chef Astudillo's dressings were the talk of the town among industry experts. His four creations were remarkable: a dressing created with Manzanilla olives, green curry, cherry tomato, honey, and soy sauce; one made with stuffed Manzanilla olives with purple cauliflower, carrots, jalapeño pickles, and sage; one with Hojiblanca olives, de la Vera paprika, marinated chipotle, beets, and pomegranates; and one made with Gordal olives, anchovy gilda, and Gordal olives stuffed with Manchego cheese in wine.

Winter Fancy Food has certainly become a unique culinary event where chefs and professionals from the restaurant industry can experience the campaign message firsthand: "Europe at Your Table with Olives from Spain", promoted by Interprofesional de la Aceituna de Mesa (Interaceituna) (Table Olive Interprofessional Organization), supported by the European Union, and created to raise awareness of olives among the American public.

The great acceptance of European olives in the U.S. is evidenced by the ever-increasing demand for Spanish olives by Americans, which already amounts to 196.7 million dollars a year, according to the latest data from the Institute for Foreign Trade (ICEX). The U.S. is the main market for olives produced in Europe. The U.S. imported olives worth $427 million in 2020. This means that more than 79% of the olives consumed by Americans come from the European Union.

About INTERACEITUNA

INTERACEITUNA is the Table Olive Interprofessional Organization recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Environment that brings together all the organizations representing the sector, such as ASAJA, ASEMESA, COAG, Cooperativas Agroalimentarias and UPA. It was created to implement programs and activities of general interest, spread knowledge of the Spanish table olive, and carry out research and development programs on various production techniques.

