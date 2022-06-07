Versatile New KwikPro Work and Leisure Tool Powers a Boat

A new era of innovation has arrived with the patented KwikPro motor-handle system which can power anything from tools to boats, appliances, gardening equipment, and much more

DEVON, England, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Did you see, that boat's powered by a drill!" a bystander exclaimed excitedly, as a KwikPro® motor handle driving an outboard propelled a small boat along a river in Somerset, England, UK. The patented KwikPro power tool system is the first tool in the world to offer a uniquely versatile slide-on power solution capable of driving an almost limitless array of work and leisure products and creations. KwikPro is set to launch on Kickstarter.com as part of a worldwide pre-orders crowdfunding campaign starting Tuesday 21st June 2022.

The KwikPro motor handle can power all kinds of things for work and leisure including driving an adapted outboard to propel a boat. KwikPro motor handles can power a range of tool attachments as well as countless other tools, machines, appliances, products and creations for work and leisure.

KwikPro motor handles are aiming to compliment and revolutionise the world of power tools with their power-it-all versatility. Few products exist with the capability to provide cordless motor power for more than just individual tools and appliances - until now. Introducing the innovative KwikPro motor handle system, designed to power and repower numerous tools, machines, consumer, professional and leisure products.

Created and designed by Robert Fowler, a seasoned engineer with extensive experience in motor and battery-powered innovations, KwikPro is a product with unique capabilities and features. This one-of-a-kind modular system has been years in development, as Fowler has worked tirelessly to create a product with the versatility to be used in innumerable situations, projects and industries.

Offering greater capabilities than traditional power tools, the patented KwikPro system features quick-fitting motor handles, attachments and adaptor kits, to enable users to form, power and repower numerous tools and other products. These unique interchangeable motor handles come equipped with powerful long-lasting brushless motors, removable lithium batteries, variable speed controls, and quick-connect drive systems.

The KwikPro system is designed to save time and money, and to be more environmentally sustainable. Perfect for use in workshops, construction sites, in the garden, on cars, in the kitchen, for engineering, education, even powering boats, and much more; the KwikPro system effectively introduces a new era of purpose-driven innovation. The launch of the KwikPro Kickstarter will help propel this game-changing product into the marketplace, providing buyers with the power and versatility to drive numerous tools and other devices.

"Powering a boat demonstrates the amazing power-it-all capabilities of the ultra-versatile KwikPro motor handle system. KwikPro is designed to power all kinds of things from serious work tools to fun things like powering a boat, and all manner of things between. Visit our website kwikprotools.com to see how you can make use of KwikPro's amazing capabilities," said Robert Fowler, Founder.

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to revolutionizing traditional motor and battery-powered systems; Robert Fowler's purpose-driven vision is on the way to being realized with the launch of KwikPro on Kickstarter.com for pre-orders Tuesday 21st June 2022.

To learn more about KwikPro, please visit: https://www.kwikprotools.com/

About KwikPro Tools

KwikPro is the brand name of Power Tool Systems Limited, founded in the United Kingdom by design and development engineer Robert Fowler. Throughout his career, Fowler has gained extensive experience in motor and battery-powered engineering, working on a variety of leading-edge technologies from Hovercraft to Electric Vehicles. Since its founding, KwikPro Tools has become an industry leader in electro-mechanical innovation with its patented system, designed to power anything from tools to garden equipment, boats, appliances, and everything in between. Self-funded by Fowler to date, KwikPro is scheduled to launch for pre-orders on Kickstarter.com Tuesday 21st June 2022.

Website: https://www.kwikprotools.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kwikprotools/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kwikprotools

Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1183130992/kwikpro-the-handy-tool-that-powers-it-all

For more information or press inquiries, please contact Robert Fowler at [email protected] or 44 (0)1823 480196

SOURCE Power Tool Systems Limited