Versatile Plant-Based Meal Bundles Delivered to Your Door

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Nugget Day, Alpha Foods, the leader in creating a vast range of frozen, plant-based comfort foods, has announced the launch of its new direct-to-consumer platform. According to data from a 2019 Marist Poll, more than 76% of Americans shop online. In addition, 54% of Americans are trying to eat more plant-based foods -- without sacrificing great taste for good intentions. As a result, Alpha Foods' new e-commerce platform will meet these customer needs in an easy and convenient way.

With a new generation of consumers focused on improving their personal health and environmental impact, Alpha Foods leads the charge. Its product lineup enables people to change their diets without changing their lives, with plant-based takes on classic comfort foods, including the Alpha Nuggets, All-Day Burritos, Crumbles, and more. Now available for online purchase and delivery, Alpha Foods' products make the perfect snack or hearty meal-time option for everyone.

In conjunction with the brand's e-commerce debut on National Nugget Day, Alpha Foods will be giving fans their first month FREE (just pay shipping), while quantities last with a subscription to the brand's e-commerce platform. Upon newsletter sign up, Alpha fans will receive a discount code and gain access to exclusive swag, rewards and A/R filters, which will allow them to "Nugget-ify" themselves on Instagram.

"We've seen demand for our frozen, plant-based products grow in retail, especially amid the pandemic, and the subscription offering on our e-commerce platform will allow consumers to easily ship bundles, which will offer a range of Alpha Foods products in one spot, where they may not have all been offered together on-shelf," said Cole Orobetz, CEO of Alpha Foods. "The e-commerce launch is testament to our consumer dedication and making plant-based something everyone can enjoy. And besides, who doesn't love nuggets?"

Consumers can now easily scroll through and choose from Alpha Foods' product bundles on the site to plan out their meals accordingly. Product bundles include:

"Chik'n Combo" : For chik'n lovers, an assortment of 4 Nugget Pouches and 4 Packages of Crispy Chik'n Patties

: For chik'n lovers, an assortment of 4 Nugget Pouches and 4 Packages of Crispy Chik'n Patties "Dinner Bundle" : For easy weeknight dinners, a collection of 2 Packages of Beefy Crumble, 2 Nugget Pouches, 2 Chik'n Patties, 2 Packages of Chik'n Strips

: For easy weeknight dinners, a collection of 2 Packages of Beefy Crumble, 2 Nugget Pouches, 2 Chik'n Patties, 2 Packages of Chik'n Strips "Burrito Bundle": For burrito lovers, a mix of 3 Chik'n Fajita, 3 Breakfast Original, 3 Pizza, 3 Steakless Ranchero

For more information on Alpha Foods, please visit www.eatalphafoods.com.

About Alpha Foods

Alpha Foods provides unrivaled plant-based convenience through a delicious product roster that provides accessible, meatless and mouth-watering options for all types of consumers. Fueled by the power of plants and founded in 2015, Alpha is based in California and provides sustainable food choices that support animal welfare and a healthier planet. Alpha offers a wide variety of protein-packed, non-GMO, plant-based versions of classic comfort foods that deliver a delicious meatless meal that is perfect for an on-the-go lunch, dinner, or anytime snack—without sacrificing on taste or texture. For more information about Alpha Foods, please visit www.eatalphafoods.com or catch up with them on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter (@alphafoods).

