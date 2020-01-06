Versatility Meets Agility: The D780 Is A New Kind Of DSLR For A New Breed Of Creator

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2020, BOOTH #14018 -- Today, Nikon Inc. unveiled the D780, an exciting new FX-format DSLR that makes vast improvements to the highly-revered D750, Nikon's most popular full-frame DSLR ever, while inheriting pro-level features from the powerful D850 and flagship D5. The much-anticipated D780 delivers the most sought-after features to give enthusiasts and professionals an agile camera for capturing high-resolution photos and 4K UHD video with the added benefit of fast, accurate phase detect autofocusing. While the D780 retains the rugged reliability of its predecessor, the camera has been turbocharged with Nikon's latest EXPEED 6 processor, touch operability, advanced autofocus capabilities, extensive video features, a valuable assortment of in-camera creative options and much more. The new D780 is more than a worthy successor to the beloved D750, it's a proven performer that transcends any creative endeavor.

Nikon cameras and lenses are world-renowned for their usability, reliability, performance and impressive image quality. With the addition of the innovative new Z mirrorless system, together with a robust and proven lineup of DSLR's and decades of the finest NIKKOR lenses, Nikon is uniquely positioned to fulfill customer's needs no matter how they want to capture still images or video.

"The Nikon D780 is not only a huge leap in technology over the D750, but it also integrates Nikon's latest cutting-edge technologies to offer the best video feature-set and imaging capabilities in a full-frame DSLR," said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President of Nikon Inc. "A demand exists for a successor to the D750, which offers the unbeatable combination of versatility, image quality and value."

Perform Beyond Expectations

The Nikon D780 sets a new benchmark in DSLR performance, vastly improving upon the capabilities of the D750 by incorporating the newest technology and some of the popular features seen in the Z series, making it powerful and versatile enough to capture anything from fast-action sports to beautifully detailed night skies. The D780 is a seriously capable camera and offers the distinct advantage of being comfortable in the hands of a photo enthusiast, as well as being a popular pro-grade tool for weddings, wildlife, and production environments.

High Resolution Image Quality: Offering the optimal balance between resolution and file size, the D780 is equipped with a 24.5-megapixel backside-illuminated (BSI) FX-Format CMOS sensor to deliver superb image quality, fantastic dynamic range, beautiful color reproduction, stellar low-light ability and sharp clarity to excel in a wide array of shooting scenarios.

When shooting through the optical viewfinder (OVF): Nikon's proven 51-point AF system is paired with an enhanced AF algorithm inherited from the flagship Nikon D5. 15 cross-type AF sensors maximize accuracy, and the camera uses an upgraded 180K -pixel Advanced Scene Recognition System, which analyzes the scene to ensure balanced exposures and accurate color reproduction. The AF system can reliably track rapidly moving subjects such as wildlife, yet also improves on its surreal ability to nail focus in challenging light, to -4EV in this mode.

I n Live View: For the first time in a Nikon DSLR, the D780 is infused with mirrorless technology, featuring the same 273 3 point focal plane Hybrid AF system employed in the Nikon Z 6, enabling broad coverage of approximately 90% of the frame. The system offers extremely fast, smooth and accurate AF in Live View and when recording video, a huge benefit for multimedia production. This is also Nikon's first DSLR to feature Eye-Detection AF 4 , enabling a real-time tracking of multiple eyes in a scene to help ensure tack-sharp focus for portraits and candid shots.

When operating the electronic shutter in Live View, the D780 can shoot continuously without shutter noise at up to 12 fps. Silent shooting is ideal for documenting sensitive moments like a live performance, a wedding ceremony or discrete street photography. NIKKOR Lenses: When combined with an extensive catalog of world renowned NIKKOR lenses, the versatile D780 knows no boundaries in taking on any artistic challenge.

Video Features for Creators

The D780 delivers the best video capabilities of any Nikon DSLR, incorporating technology found in the Nikon Z 6 mirrorless camera.

Full-Frame 4K video at 30 fps: Incorporating an FX-format BSI sensor and on-sensor phase detect AF, the D780 is capable of similar video capture functions of the Nikon Z 6, capturing full-frame 4K UHD video at 30 fps with full-pixel readout for absolute quality. A variety of other frame rates and resolutions is also selectable, including Full HD/120p for ultra-smooth motion in videos and epic slow-motion capture.

Incorporating an FX-format BSI sensor and on-sensor phase detect AF, the D780 is capable of similar video capture functions of the Nikon Z 6, capturing full-frame UHD video at 30 fps with full-pixel readout for absolute quality. A variety of other frame rates and resolutions is also selectable, including Full HD/120p for ultra-smooth motion in videos and epic slow-motion capture. Flexible workflow: The D780 offers 10-bit output with N-Log 5 or HDR (Hybrid Log-Gamma) support, raising the bar for video functionality and flexibility in post-production.

The D780 offers 10-bit output with N-Log or HDR (Hybrid Log-Gamma) support, raising the bar for video functionality and flexibility in post-production. Advanced Cinematic Functions: Users can enjoy more creative freedom when capturing video with the D780 thanks to its host of advanced shooting modes, including focus peaking, highlight display (zebra stripes), interval timer and in-camera time-lapse movie file recording.

Advanced Creative Features

The D780 sports an innovative and useful feature-set that empowers professionals to explore their creative potential by affording a more efficient workflow coupled with unique effects.

In-Camera Creative Filters: With a wide-array of in-camera Creative Picture Controls and a Special Effects Mode, the D780 enables users to effortlessly add elements of personal flare to their photos and videos. Additionally, many of these popular special effects can be captured as a JPEG while simultaneously shooting an unaffected RAW image for more editing freedom.

With a wide-array of in-camera Creative Picture Controls and a Special Effects Mode, the D780 enables users to effortlessly add elements of personal flare to their photos and videos. Additionally, many of these popular special effects can be captured as a JPEG while simultaneously shooting an unaffected RAW image for more editing freedom. Focus Stacking: Like the D850, the D780's Focus Shift feature will appeal to macro, product and landscape photographers seeking extreme depth-of-field, by enabling the user to capture a series of shots at different focus distances and use third party software to generate a highly-defined image consisting of only the areas in focus.

Like the D850, the D780's Focus Shift feature will appeal to macro, product and landscape photographers seeking extreme depth-of-field, by enabling the user to capture a series of shots at different focus distances and use third party software to generate a highly-defined image consisting of only the areas in focus. More Flexibility with Multiple Exposures: New to the D780 is the ability to create a multiple exposure with non-consecutively shot images, giving photographers the capacity to superimpose images in-camera, even when captured from two entirely different locations and times.

New to the D780 is the ability to create a multiple exposure with non-consecutively shot images, giving photographers the capacity to superimpose images in-camera, even when captured from two entirely different locations and times. Easy Wi-Fi6 and Bluetooth7 Connectivity: The D780 offers seamless image-sharing to a smartphone or tablet when connected to the Nikon SnapBridge8 app using the camera's built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. With the latest SnapBridge app, it's easy to download videos, RAW files or remotely control a camera from your phone or tablet.

Built Like a Nikon

New Touch Operability: Like the Nikon D850, the new D780 features a bright, tilting 3.2-inch LCD enhanced with touch operability to provide a more optimal user-experience.

Like the Nikon D850, the new D780 features a bright, tilting 3.2-inch LCD enhanced with touch operability to provide a more optimal user-experience. Robust Design: Sporting a durable build with extensive weather-sealing, the D780 retains its role as a reliable tool to handle unpredictable conditions when working in the field.

Sporting a durable build with extensive weather-sealing, the D780 retains its role as a reliable tool to handle unpredictable conditions when working in the field. Energy-Saving Performance: The D780 can capture 2,260 shots on single charge** which is a significant increase in battery life compared to the D750, making it the ideal companion for photographers embarking on a day-long outing.

The D780 can capture 2,260 shots on single charge** which is a significant increase in battery life compared to the D750, making it the ideal companion for photographers embarking on a day-long outing. On-The-Go Charging: With versatile USB Type C compatibility users can charge in-camera and transfer files more conveniently than ever.

With versatile USB Type C compatibility users can charge in-camera and transfer files more conveniently than ever. Dual Card Slots: Featuring two UHS-II SD card slots, the D780 provides professionals with a safety net and the ability to record multiple file formats simultaneously.

Price and Availability

The Nikon D780 will be available in late January for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2,299.95* for the body-only configuration, and $2,799.95* for single-lens kit configuration with the AF-S NIKKOR 24-120mm f/4G ED VR lens. For more information on the latest Nikon products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo and video capture technologies; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enable visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional digital SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products, as well as the revolutionary Nikon Z series of mirrorless cameras and NIKKOR Z lenses, which achieve a new dimension in optical performance. In 2018, Nikon Corporation, the parent company of Nikon Inc., announced the production of 110 million NIKKOR lenses, creating a new milestone in Nikon's heritage of superior optics. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Vimeo and Flickr.

Specifications, equipment and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

All Nikon products include Nikon Inc. limited warranty. Images are for illustrative purposes only. All Nikon trademarks are trademarks of Nikon Corporation. Nikon Authorized Dealers set their own selling prices, which may vary. Nikon is not responsible for typographical errors.

With continuous-servo AF (AF-C), manual (M) or shutter-priority auto exposure (S), a shutter speed of 1/250 s or faster, and other settings at default values. When Custom Setting d6 Extended shutter speeds (M) is set to On. With recording of still images using the FX (36×24) image area and single-point AF. 231 focus points with movie recording. With live view photography in auto-area AF mode. Footage is recorded only to the external device; it cannot be recorded to the memory card inserted in the camera. This camera's built-in Wi-Fi® capability can only be used with a compatible iPhone®, iPad®, and/or iPod touch® or smart devices running on the Android™ operating system. The Nikon SnapBridge application must be installed on the device before it can be used with this camera. The camera's built-in Bluetooth® capability can only be used to connect the camera to a compatible smart device running the SnapBridge app, and to take advantage of SnapBridge features. Using the SnapBridge App System Requirements: Android 5.0 or later or 6.0.1 or later A device with Bluetooth 4.0 or later (i.e., a device that supports Bluetooth Smart Ready/Low Energy) is required. The SnapBridge app is available for compatible iPhone®, iPad® and/or iPod touch®, and for smart devices running the Android™ operating system. The app can be downloaded free of charge from Apple's App Store® and GooglePlay™. SnapBridge can be used only with compatible cameras.

Wi-Fi and the Wi-Fi logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Wi-Fi Alliance. N-Mark is a trademark or registered trademark of NFC Forum, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.

Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Nikon Corporation and its Affiliates is under license.

iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco Systems, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries and is used under license.

Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.

Android™ and Google Play™ are trademarks of Google Inc.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

** Measured in accordance with CIPA standard.

