Versatope Launches Clinical Development Team for VT-105, a Pan-influenza A Vaccine Candidate

M. P. Anza Mammen, MD is a U.S.-trained Internist, specialized in infectious diseases, former biotech executive and retired U.S. Army colonel with 25 years of product development experience. He led vaccine trials involving 9,000+ participants globally (clinical study Phases I-III). His expertise in multidisciplinary team leadership, clinical strategy, pandemic preparedness, study design, clinical document preparation, CRO oversight and high-level medical monitoring will be key to the successful clinical development of VT-105.

Robert Belshe MD Dr. Belshe is an expert in clinical trials design and he also has extensive laboratory training and experience in virology. He founded and directed the NIH funded Saint Louis University Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit (VTEU). Dr Belshe is currently the Diana and J Joseph Adorjan Chair of Immunology and Infectious Diseases, Professor Emeritus at Saint Louis University. His clinical and laboratory research interests include development of live attenuated respiratory virus vaccines for influenza, parainfluenza and RSV. He led several of the NIH and industry protocols to develop Flumist, and he collaborated with NIH and industry to help develop high dose and adjuvanted influenza vaccines. His work on biodefense vaccines includes evaluating vaccines to prevent pandemic H7 and H5 influenza using both traditional and non-traditional vaccine approaches.

Candice Del Rio, MS, RN joined Versatope from Curavit, a clinical contract research organization. She has more than 16 years of experience in academic, medical, and biopharma industry settings. Her strong understanding of the unique needs of patients receiving commercially available and investigational treatments will ensure high quality clinical standards and operations. She has a passion for supporting the commercial success of innovative health technologies/solutions, treatment modalities, medical devices, and targeted therapies.

Timothy Myott, Head of Quality has over 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry holding various positions in Manufacturing, Research and Development, Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance. He has work for companies such as DuPont, PerkinElmer, Wyeth, Millennium/Takeda, Cubist, and Merck. Tim's work includes developing drugs such as Cardiolite® and Neurolite® and launching Zerbaxa®, and overseeing GMP, GCP, and GLP compliance as Executive Director of QA at Assembly Biosciences. Tim is currently the owner and President of Tim Myott and Associates Quality Consulting. Tim holds a BS from Franklin Pierce College and is an American Society of Quality Certified Quality Auditor (CQA).

About Versatope Therapeutics

Versatope Therapeutics, Inc., is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company located in Lowell, MA at the University of Massachusetts' M2D2 biotech incubator. Learn more about Versatope Therapeutics at Versatope.com . The VT-105 vaccine development work is supported by the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) contract #75N93019C00060.

SOURCE Versatope Therapeutics, Incorporated

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED