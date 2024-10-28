Verse and Arcadia Partner to Empower Organizations with Unprecedented Energy Insights

Collaboration enables data-driven decisions that reduce costs, deliver more accurate budgets, and streamline sustainability reporting.

Key Highlights:

Centralize energy reporting Transform data into actionable insights Diagnose cost deviations to identify ways to reduce energy spend and avoid billing errors Enhance power procurement planning and more accurately forecast energy spend



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of volatile energy costs and increasingly stringent sustainability reporting rules, Verse and Arcadia are joining forces to transform how organizations reduce, forecast, and report on their energy costs and consumption.

Verse's Utility Bill Management app now integrates with Arcadia's utility data platform, unlocking global data access for unparalleled visibility into corporate energy use and costs. Available on Verse's Aria software platform, the app combines Arcadia's extensive utility billing data and interval meter coverage — spanning thousands of providers in more than 50 countries — with Verse's intuitive user interface and advanced emissions forecasting. By eliminating fragmented manual data entry in spreadsheets, Verse and Arcadia support data-driven decisions that can reduce costs, enable more accurate budgeting, and streamline sustainability reporting.

"We're excited to partner with Arcadia to make corporate utility data even more accessible and usable," said Seyed Madaeni, CEO of Verse. "We've heard from Fortune 500 companies that they aren't always able to confidently forecast and reconcile their energy spend. This partnership builds trust between energy, sustainability, and finance teams by providing a platform for data-driven expectations management."

"Structured and accessible utility data is the foundation of any advanced energy management and sustainability strategy," said Kiran Bhatraju, CEO of Arcadia. "We're excited to be working with Verse to deliver data and insights to their corporate clients."

The partnership marks a significant step forward in providing organizations with the tools they need to manage energy costs effectively and develop strategic power procurement plans.

About Verse

Verse's Aria™ software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform helps organizations reduce their energy costs and emissions. Our software and services support corporate energy buyers at all stages of the decarbonization journey — from understanding their current energy costs to managing a complex portfolio of clean energy assets. With unparalleled data and industry expertise, real-time analysis within minutes, and optimization for least cost, Verse helps organizations turn their energy challenges into successes. Visit www.verse.inc to learn more.

About Arcadia

Arcadia is a global utility data platform connecting the clean energy future. Our platform unlocks global energy data for businesses, powering solutions to drive electrification and decarbonization. Founded in 2014 on the belief that everyone deserves access to clean energy, Arcadia also manages the nation's leading community solar program. Contact our team to learn more about our data platform.

