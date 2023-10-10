Verse Fantasy Taps SportsDataIO as Strategic Partner To Help Merge DFS with Season Long Fantasy

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verse Fantasy, an innovative pioneer in the fantasy sports industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with SportsDataIO, a leading provider of sports data solutions, to power Verse's suite of DFS and Season Long fantasy contests. Verse Fantasy uniquely caters to the vast and untapped market of social groups who crave competitive gaming experiences.

Verse Fantasy was officially formed in 2020, but its inception can be traced back to Dan Zimmerman's experiences and inspiration from time overseas in England. Dan and the Verse Fantasy team aim to make every week count in fantasy sports by bridging the gap between DFS and traditional season-long fantasy sports.

Verse Fantasy's innovation lies in making gaming with friends and league members as effortless as creating a group chat. Syncing their fantasy leagues into the Verse platform empowers users to customize and control their own paid gaming experiences, turning every week into a championship opportunity.

Verse Fantasy's innovative contest creator tools allow users to craft bespoke DFS pools with hundreds of stat combinations, prop types, and filters all backed by SportsDataIO's best-in-class data. 

Verse Fantasy selected SportsDataIO as its data partner due to SportsDataIO's industry leadership in fantasy sports and their robust sports betting offerings, which hold the potential to inspire future iterations of Verse Fantasy. "The Verse team is proud to partner with SportsDataIO to bring the thrill of daily fantasy to season long leagues across the country. We look forward to growing alongside the best data partner in the space," said Verse Fantasy CEO Dan Zimmermann.

In recent news, Verse Fantasy, the company's flagship product, launched in 24 states with real-money gaming on September 6th. As part of their preparation for this launch, Verse extended and expanded its partnership with SportsDataIO.

SportsDataIO Director of Business Development, Charles Collings shares, "As Verse Fantasy entered the market with a unique DFS and fantasy game offering, they sought an experienced data partner that could scale with their business and deliver rich, reliable and fast sports feeds. SportsDataIO was solely positioned to meet those needs and support the growth of their business."

SportsDataIO is a leading provider of comprehensive sports data solutions. With a track record of delivering high-quality and accurate data across the fantasy sports and sports betting ecosystems, SportsDataIO empowers clients to gain a competitive edge in the digital sports industry. 

Founded in July 2020, Verse is an innovative platform that enables users to create their own Peer-2-Peer fantasy contests with unrivaled customization.  

The Brooklyn-based organization was developed by two Syracuse University students, David Rosen and Dan Zimmermann. The longtime friends founded their own company to service the long-overlooked aspect of the gaming industry - social gaming.

