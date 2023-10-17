Verse Grapevine Opens at Main Event on October 27th

The announcement comes less than 3 weeks after the launch of Verse Immersive at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Phoenix, AZ, which sold out pre-sale tickets and received raving reviews from guests and staff alike! Following its incredible success, Enklu and Verse Immersive are excited to reach new audiences through one of the fastest-growing family entertainment brands, Main Event.

As a one-stop shop for shared family fun, Main Event remains at the cutting-edge of entertainment offering best-in-class games, activities and food and beverage options from Family Kitchen. There's no better place to do something awesome together, making Verse Immersive the perfect partner to ensure families keep creating unforgettable memories.

Verse Immersive has captivated audiences across the U.S. in cities like Chicago, San Francisco, Denver, and Orlando with its interactive AR experiences, putting guests at the center of an engaging journey. Now, with multiple Family Entertainment Center partnerships, Verse Immersive takes a significant step forward in accelerating its growth by finding new ways to delight their guests!

Main Event Grapevine will get its first taste of Verse Immersive acclaimed show, "The Unreal Garden," in addition to other flagship attractions like "Star Walk" and "SightCraft."

Verse Immersive is perfectly tailored for Main Event, offering unique and captivating experiences suitable for families, gamers, and entertainment enthusiasts. Through Verse's proprietary software & IP, matched with the Microsoft HoloLens 2 headset technology - Verse can transform any space into an augmented reality theater. The Enklu experience will take guests into a 3D holographic world where you can experience virtual landscapes to dynamic digital art through AI-powered collaborations in 3D. Rooms can be filled with interactive games and adventure experiences, elevating your child's next birthday celebration at Main Event to new heights! Verse Immersives high throughput nature and diverse range of content allows the concept to both capture maximum revenue during peak demand times, while driving traffic to off-peak periods as well.

Don't miss out! Head into Main Event's Grapevine, TX on Friday, October 27th to experience an interactive AR experience! Tickets are available on Eventbrite .

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Press Relations

Verse Immersive

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Verse Immersive

