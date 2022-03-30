VERSE: Immersive Hologram Gallery Presented by Enklu, Non Plus Ultra and Fever, the Augmented Reality Exhibition Will Open in Denver Starting April

DENVER, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful opening in San Francisco earlier this year, Enklu, the leading metaversal creation platform, is thrilled to announce the Denver launch of the first of its kind, hologram gallery and unique immersive experience. VERSE: The Art of the Future is a visionary and collaborative augmented reality holographic exhibition combining art, entertainment and technology, set to launch at Non Plus Ultra's space above Glenarm Place at the Denver Pavilions on April 7.

At the intersection of the burgeoning metaversal landscape and familiarity of traditional art exhibitions, Verse is the visionary collaborative, providing digital artists and NFT creators a new community, platform and space to engage with art in a way accessible to all. Whether you're a seasoned expert or jumping into this disruptive space for the first time, Verse's NFT concierges are ready to welcome you in.

Using both Enklu Mobile AR viewer and the Microsoft HoloLens 2 headset, attendees will visualize the metaverse as the gallery and striking augmented reality art within it come to life alongside their fellow guests. Guests can expect to see the heaviest hitters in the space including pieces from Bored Ape Yacht Club, Scott Musgrove, BlockBar and more.

"Holograms are blooming in Denver this spring at Verse!" says Ray Kallmeyer, CEO of Enklu. "We couldn't be more excited to help foster the growth of the emerging medium of augmented reality art with Denver's unique cultural landscape. Visionary 3D artists like Colorado's own Android Jones, who for decades have been sharing their work through 2D media, can for the first time share their work in the real world. You as the viewer can experience the art the way with depth the way it was authored, and that's really special! Have you ever wanted a pair of angel wings? How about to visualize your aura, or even to draw your own outfit with neon chalk? Verse explores the intersection of holographic art and fashion with world renowned creators famous for pushing the limits of expression with holographic technology."

VERSE is powered by Enklu and presented by Non Plus Ultra in association with Fever, with the aim to provide NFT creators and owners with a new community and space to engage with art in a way that is accessible to all. Denver is the second stop of the VERSE nationwide tour, with the exhibit launching in Vegas, Miami and New York City later this year. As an accessible space, VERSE will also be partnering with a "good for humanity" collective in each curation, leading with AvaTree, a dynamically growing NFT collection that sequesters carbon IRL.

Denver Pavilions, the open-air mall in downtown Denver, houses a variety of lifestyle brands and entertainment venues such as Lucky Strike and United Artist theater. Additionally, the mall offers a number of notable restaurants, including Maggiano's Little Italy, Lime and Hard Rock Café. "The partnership between Enklu, Non Plus Ultra and Gart Properties, owners of the Denver Pavilions, is a perfect example of NPU's adaptive reuse business model. The partnership allows for us to activate a transitional space by hosting a first of its kind holographic gallery over the next few months," said Non Plus Ultra CEO Jordan Langer.

Doors open for VERSE: Immersive NFT Exhibit on April 7, 2022. Ticket sales are selling quickly with some dates already sold out. Tickets can be purchased here starting at $20. All ages are welcome.

For the latest updates on VERSE: Immersive NFT Exhibit, join the Discord community here .

Enklu equally empowers all creators of the open metaverse to create world-class experiences deployable to augmented, virtual, and mixed reality devices. With Enklu, clients like Arcadia Earth, Meow Wolf and Outside Lands Festival have created five-star XR experiences for guests, leaving them awe-struck and ready for more. With the ability to create, iterate, then set up and strike in one day, LBE is now easier and more dynamic than ever.

Non Plus Ultra is the leading real estate partner for the corporate activation and experiential entertainment industry. We activate historic and architecturally-significant landmarks as iconic event venues. We partner with full-service event producers, global brands and the world's most talented creators to produce mind-blowing entertainment experiences, large-scale events and impactful community activations.

Fever is the leading global entertainment discovery platform, helping over 60 million people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities. Through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, festivals, to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while collaborating with and empowering event organizers to create new experiences together with our Fever Originals data-driven approach.

