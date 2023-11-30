Verse Lancaster Opens at Laserdome on December 15th

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verse Immersive and Laserdome announce their newest installation, a cutting-edge Augmented Reality (AR) installation by Verse at Laserdome's Lancaster, PA location, set to debut on Friday, December 15th.

Laserdome stands as an ultimate destination for shared family fun, consistently pushing the boundaries of entertainment with top-tier games, activities, oven fresh pizza and beverage choices. It's the ideal hub for creating remarkable shared experiences, and Verse Immersive is the perfect partner to ensure that families continue crafting unforgettable memories at Laserdome.

Verse Immersive has captivated audiences across the U.S. in cities like Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Denver, and Orlando with its interactive AR experiences that immerse guests in captivating journeys. Through strategic partnerships with Family Entertainment Centers like Laserdome, Verse Immersive takes a significant stride forward, actively enhancing its growth by introducing innovative ways to delight and engage its guests!

For the grand unveiling, Verse Lancaster will get its first taste of Verse Immersive acclaimed show, "The Unreal Garden," in addition to other flagship attractions like "Star Walk" and "SightCraft." And of course, their newest holiday-themed experience, "Deck The Holograms."

Karl and Lily Ross, Owners of Laserdome, expresses their excitement:

"We can't wait to bring you another cutting edge attraction! Walking through the enchanted forest in Unreal Garden and helping your friends find the dragon is an experience like no other. Add Verse on to your next Birthday party or outing. We can't wait to serve you!"

Don't miss out! Head into Laserdome in Lancaster, PA on Friday, December 15th to experience an interactive AR experience! Tickets are available on Eventbrite , and selling out fast!

