Verse Lancaster Opens at Laserdome on December 15th

News provided by

Verse Immersive

30 Nov, 2023, 16:14 ET

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verse Immersive and Laserdome announce their newest installation, a cutting-edge Augmented Reality (AR) installation by Verse at Laserdome's Lancaster, PA location, set to debut on Friday, December 15th.

Laserdome stands as an ultimate destination for shared family fun, consistently pushing the boundaries of entertainment with top-tier games, activities, oven fresh pizza and beverage choices. It's the ideal hub for creating remarkable shared experiences, and Verse Immersive is the perfect partner to ensure that families continue crafting unforgettable memories at Laserdome.

Verse Immersive has captivated audiences across the U.S. in cities like Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Denver, and Orlando with its interactive AR experiences that immerse guests in captivating journeys. Through strategic partnerships with Family Entertainment Centers like Laserdome, Verse Immersive takes a significant stride forward, actively enhancing its growth by introducing innovative ways to delight and engage its guests!

For the grand unveiling, Verse Lancaster will get its first taste of Verse Immersive acclaimed show, "The Unreal Garden," in addition to other flagship attractions like "Star Walk" and "SightCraft." And of course,  their newest holiday-themed experience, "Deck The Holograms."

Karl and Lily Ross, Owners of Laserdome, expresses their excitement:

"We can't wait to bring you another cutting edge attraction! Walking through the enchanted forest in Unreal Garden and helping your friends find the dragon is an experience like no other. Add Verse on to your next Birthday party or outing. We can't wait to serve you!"

Don't miss out! Head into Laserdome in Lancaster, PA on Friday, December 15th to experience an interactive AR experience! Tickets are available on Eventbrite, and selling out fast!

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Press Relations
Verse Immersive
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Verse Immersive

Also from this source

Verse Grapevine Opens at Main Event on October 27th

Verse Grapevine Opens at Main Event on October 27th

Verse Immersive and Main Event announce their breakthrough partnership, offering Verse's newest Augmented Reality (AR) installation at the beloved...
Verse Phoenix Opens at 810 Billiards & Bowling on September 28th

Verse Phoenix Opens at 810 Billiards & Bowling on September 28th

Verse Immersive and 810 Billiards & Bowling aim to prove Augmented Reality (AR) is the perfect bridge into immersive experiences at Family...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.