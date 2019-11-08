Verse One Music Distribution Launches Into the African Music Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verse One Media LLC, a digital music distribution and publishing administration company, is calling for submission of music works from both established and emerging record labels and artists from the following African countries:

Nigeria Ghana Kenya South Africa Uganda Liberia Gambia Rwanda

Verse One has monitored the progress and growth of the African music scene over the years and think African music has grown in leaps and bounds — especially with the current rise of African musical acts such as Burnaboy, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi, etc.

As African Music continues to blossom, there is a need to make sure that artists protect their art from intellectual espionage and maximize their earnings at the same time, while allowing the artists to focus on what they love to do most — making good music.

Music copyrights have become an increasing cause of concern. Many of the existing music distribution companies you know are might actually distribute music just to a handful of "major" stores, this limits your reach, especially for artists who want to gain international fame.

We are aware of the emotional trauma that comes with having once upon a time been a star, then suddenly fading away and losing relevance. We want to help artists to continue earning passive income. Therefore, it's our desire to help veteran artists who may no longer have substantial physical record sales from their back catalog to earn more from our digital platform. More

Why Artists should join Verse One Distribution.

Submit singles, albums for free. Get all music in stores fast. Transparent analytics. Receive all links to music for marketing campaigns. Receive free ISRC codes. Maximum payouts per track.

The following should be noted

The first 100 record labels/artists to register will get priority selection. Verse One music distribution service submits artist's music to 150+ digital stores and streaming services. The Record labels/artists keep 100% of their copyrights and are entitled to take down their music from our platform at any time. There are no upfront payments or hidden charges. Verse One Distribution will distribute the artist's music free of charge and only charge a commission from the artist's digital sales and streams. Verse One's analytics system is transparent and precise with hourly updates. Artists are served with transparent reports that can be seen once logged to a personal account With Verse One Digital Music distribution, record labels/artists are entitled to 80% of royalties. Artists are only charged when they earn.

Follow the link below to learn more and sign up.

Verse One Distribution is a division of Verse One Media LLC, registered in the State of Delaware, United States.

Correspondence please contact

Business Development Officer

+13025979099

africa@verseone.net

