Verse Orlando Opens in Lake Nona on Memorial Day Weekend

Verse Orlando, the world's first Holographic TheaterSM, opens at the world famous Boxi Park in Lake Nona on May 26th. Featuring the hit immersive experience The Unreal Garden, following successful runs in San Francisco, Denver, and Chicago. Verse Orlando launches with four Mixed-Reality experiences and hours of jaw-dropping interactive visuals in what fans describe as: "Playing in a dreamscape video game."

The Unreal Garden is a fully immersive holographic experience divided into multiple acts. Visitors explore surreal landscapes, interact with a variety of animals, and complete puzzles and challenges. The interactive elements and unique behaviors of the mythical animals make it unlike any other immersive experience. It's an unforgettable journey that challenges the mind and stimulates the senses. Verse Orlando is the world's newest holographic theatre, located at Boxi Park in Lake Nona. It combines live performances with augmented reality experiences in a dynamic tent system. Audiences can expect a unique and immersive entertainment experience that showcases cutting-edge technology and stunning visuals. Verse Orlando is a unique entertainment venue at Boxi Park, Lake Nona in Orlando. It features a fully immersive and interactable augmented reality holographic theatre, perfect for couples, families, and groups. The theatre offers cutting-edge technology and stunning visuals that transport visitors to another world where they can participate in the action. In addition to the theatre, the venue offers dining options, live music, and other entertainment. It's a great place for a unique date night or a fun family outing. Holographic Odyssey is an immersive augmented reality journey through the solar system. Participants witness the beauty and wonder of each celestial body up close, while being educated with scientific facts. This unique journey offers an unforgettable adventure and a new way to explore space. Verse Orlando is an ideal outing for couples, families, and groups. As the world's first holographic theatre, it offers a unique and immersive experience that combines with augmented reality in a dynamic tent system. It's perfect for creating lasting memories and bonding with loved ones, appealing to a wide range of audiences. Verse Orlando is the perfect destination for a memorable outing. Sightcraft is a holographic experience that blends magic casting and gamification. Players become wizards in a virtual world with mystical targets, spells, and hidden bonuses. They earn points, climb the leaderboard, and unlock new abilities, becoming more powerful with each level. With its stunning visuals and dynamic gameplay, Sightcraft offers an immersive experience that combines gaming and magic in a unique and exciting way.

Verse Orlando is perfect for families, art fans, gamers, and anyone who loves immersive experiences. Including artwork by renowned artists Android Jones and Scott Musgrove, the highly anticipated opening follows the milestone of 1 Million Hours Played across the US, a testament to the appeal of the new state-of-the-art entertainment experience offered by Verse Orlando. Drawing comparisons to Meow Wolf and the Immersive Van Gogh, the show's Producer Ray Kallmeyer is quick to point out how Verse Orlando is unique:

"This is NOT like the projectors you see blasting screen savers on the walls of empty warehouses, or the virtual reality demos you see in malls which make your aunt sick", says Ray, "Our unique augmented reality displays provide transformative and magical experiences which make you the main character in an evolving story! This is a brand new technology unlike anything you've seen before!"

Verse Orlando utilizes cutting edge augmented reality displays which fill the theater with interactive video-game-like worlds and characters while still allowing you to see and interact with your group. Step into alternate realities, explore new worlds, and engage with lifelike characters together. Enklu, the company behind the technology, has a mission to bring people together with mixed-reality.

"Amazing, mind blowing technology.", said Rob Wallish, Director at Hills School Board, "Great to see the students interacting with it, and to see the smiles on their faces!". Rob experienced Verse Orlando at a recent STEM Fest popup at Orlando Science Center. Verse Orlando is committed to providing access to cutting edge technology to science centers and local communities to empower the next generation of learners and creators!

Verse Orlando launches at Boxi Park in Lake Nona, Orlando on May 26th, and tickets can be purchased at www.verseorlando.com . Don't miss out on your chance to be the first to experience the magic!

