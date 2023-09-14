Verse Phoenix Opens at 810 Billiards & Bowling on September 28th

For years, Verse Immersive has captivated audiences as standalone locations across major cities in the United States. Now, this innovative entertainment concept is taking a momentous step forward by partnering with 810 Billiards & Bowling to bring its magic to the heart of Phoenix!

The grand opening, set for September 28th, 2023, marks the introduction of Verse Immersive's highly acclaimed show, "The Unreal Garden," to the Phoenix audience. This immersive masterpiece has already left its mark in cities such as Orlando, San Francisco, Denver, and Chicago, alongside other flagship experiences like "Star Walk" and "SightCraft."

Verse Immersive: The Perfect Fit for Family Entertainment Centers

Verse Immersive is tailor-made for Family Entertainment Centers like 810 Billiards & Bowling. It offers a unique and captivating experience suitable for families, gamers, and anyone seeking innovative entertainment.

AR technology is the key to Verse Immersive's accessibility and appeal. It provides an enchanting gateway for individuals who might have been hesitant to explore the immersive world of VR. By seamlessly blending the virtual with the real, Verse Immersive allows visitors to embark on interactive adventures while still engaging with their surroundings.

Ray Kallmeyer, producer of Verse Immersive, shares his excitement: "Verse is the only place on earth where you can experience first-person stories like The Unreal Garden! We couldn't be more excited to partner with 810 and welcome this new epic adventure in Phoenix!"

Verse Phoenix employs cutting-edge augmented reality displays that fill the theater with interactive video-game-like worlds and characters while still allowing you to see and interact with your group. It invites visitors to step into alternate realities, explore new worlds, and engage with lifelike characters in a shared experience. The technology behind Verse Phoenix is developed by Enklu, a company with a mission to unite people through mixed-reality experiences.

Michael Siniscachi, CEO of 810 Billiards & Bowling, expresses his enthusiasm: "We are very excited to become the exclusive Phoenix destination to enjoy Verses' unique immersive experience. There's nothing else like it and it will be a great addition to all of the fun already in store for guests visiting our 810 Phoenix location!"

Tickets for the grand opening of Verse Phoenix at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Phoenix can be purchased at Eventbrite . Don't miss your chance to be among the first to step into this magical and innovative entertainment concept, where Augmented Reality paves the way to unforgettable experiences in the world of Verse Immersive.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Press Relations

Verse Immersive

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Verse Immersive

