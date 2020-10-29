Verse Wins Best Washington/Baltimore Condominium Community

Verse Condominiums are located in the center of The Boro—a new, upscale mixed-use development thriving in the heart of Tysons, VA. Complementing The Boro's eclectic array of boutique restaurants and services, Verse is the pinnacle of sophisticated luxury. With architecture by the award-winning firm of Shalom Barnes and signature kitchens by Cecconi Simone, Verse has cultivated its living environments to be 25 stories above the rest.

Residents enjoy dedicated 24/7 concierge services, elegant lobby, grand entertainment lounge, high-performance fitness and yoga studio, one-acre skypark, outdoor pool with panoramic views, and even a pet spa. Plus, just a few steps outside Verse, residents will find the Flagship Whole Foods Market, Greensboro Metro station on the Silver Line, and all the exceptional shopping and delicious dining that Tysons has to offer. Every comfort and convenience—inside and out.

Every Verse condominium is fitted with only the best—exactly what our residents desire and deserve. Chef-caliber appliances integrated into Italian cabinetry, composite stone countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows, available 10-foot ceilings in living rooms, spa-inspired baths, and spacious balconies with exquisite panoramic views all unite to create a private refuge for homeowners searching for tranquility without compromising walkable convenience.

The Meridian Group is a Washington, D.C. based real estate investment and development firm with a strategic focus in the Metropolitan Washington, D.C. region. Formed in 1993, the firm has substantial transactional and operational experience in acquisitions, development, asset management, property management, leasing, and sales. Meridian grew its business by investing with and on behalf of institutional capital partners, including many of the premier insurance companies, real estate private equity funds, and other institutional capital sources.

