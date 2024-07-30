Verseon and NeuTherX Announce Partnership to Enhance Drug Development

Innovative technologies to improve drug-candidate selection and clinical-trial design.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verseon and NeuTherX are pleased to announce their partnership to accelerate drug development through the use of NeuTherX's scalable organoid development technology.

Verseon continues to streamline every aspect of creating medicines that will improve how the world treats all major human diseases. Characterizing the behavior of drugs in humans has historically required extensive clinical trials, which entail considerable time and cost.

Any lab-derived early insight into how drugs will behave in human patients can make drug trials vastly more efficient. To that end, Verseon has been developing organoid-based technology to characterize drugs. Organoids are artificially grown masses of cells that resemble the function of specific human organs. Testing drugs on organoids can deliver valuable information on the potential effects of drugs in real patients before any human is dosed.

While Verseon continues to internally develop its groundbreaking suite of technologies for drug development, it also seeks out partners whose innovations complement its own.

NeuTherX has created methods to rapidly cultivate organoids at scale. While the company has so far focused on psychiatric drug development, their expertise lends itself to the development of a wide range of organoids for other indications.

Through this new partnership, NeuTherX's technology will augment Verseon's drug development process.

"Verseon's platform continues to produce a steady stream of novel drug candidates," said Verseon's CEO Adityo Prakash. "We always strive to better characterize their potential behavior in human patients and in the process inform patient selection and improve overall trial design. NeuTherX's technology will be an excellent addition to our platform."

NeuTherX's CEO Richard Hoopes added, "We envision organoid-based testing as the future of drug candidate selection. We are excited to partner with Verseon as they apply our technology across the whole spectrum of human diseases."

ABOUT VERSEON

Verseon International Corporation (www.verseon.com) is transforming the delay, prevention, and treatment of disease. Using its Deep Quantum Modeling + AI platform, Verseon is rolling out a steady stream of life-changing medicines. Each of the company's drug programs features multiple novel candidates with unique therapeutic properties. None of these candidates can be found by other current methods. Verseon's fast-growing pipeline addresses major human diseases in the areas of cardiometabolic disorders and cancers. The company's supporters and advisors include multiple Nobel laureates, former heads of R&D of major pharmaceutical companies, and various key opinion leaders in medicine.

ABOUT NEUTHERX

NeuTherX (www.neutherx.com) is pioneering personalized treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders using patient-derived brain organoids. Our innovative platform models each patient's brain biology from somatic cells to develop precise therapies. By integrating vast data from deep biological analyses and advanced AI, we extract unique disease signatures for targeted drug selection and accelerated drug discovery. This approach aims to overcome the high failure rates of current treatments, providing effective, personalized solutions and enhancing clinical trials to deliver innovative therapies swiftly.

