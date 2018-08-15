VERSES Pioneers Global Augmented & Virtual Reality Economy with Blockchain Power for the Future Web

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VERSES (http://VERSES.io) today showcases its innovative virtual and augmented reality protocol to power ownership, monetization, geolocation and tradability of digital goods, holographic avatars and connected experiences. VERSES' creates a new economy for tradable and transportable digitized assets that combines the virtual with the physical, allowing the digital world to leap off the screen with interactions never before possible. With the integration of blockchain technology, a new generation of secure digital trade and immersive experiences for companies, brands and for consumers becomes reality.

VERSES has partnered with Blockchain Industries, Inc., Decentra Fund and other parties to launch its private token sale internationally, which has already attracted more than $6 million. VERSES has assembled high profile partners to develop on its protocol and has integrations with the Unity and Unreal AR/VR Engines which enables more than 80% of their millions of active developers around the world to develop spatial decentralized applications for Entertainment, Shopping, Industrial, Enterprise, Government, Healthcare, and other industries.

VERSES technology works as an open standard, establishing a universal protocol that powers its key feature set for virtual assets across a multitude of applications. This includes use cases such as virtual commerce, interconnected virtual reality spaces, smart city infrastructure and secure holographic telecom.

"We have assembled a world-class team of staff and advisors from companies like Deloitte, Apple, Samsung, Google, Microsoft, Magic Leap and more to create a safer, smarter and more immersive new era of the web -- 'The Spatial Web'," said Gabriel Rene, Executive Director of VERSES. "The next generation of augmented and virtual reality can now include authenticated location data, real-time mapping and physical asset tracking between specific locations. This technology powers a new era of fully interconnected and immersive interactive experiences that speak to consumers' moods and thoughts."

VERSES provides full interoperability, allowing users to share common VR and AR experiences across all types of devices as well as trade virtual objects between locations. The protocol will be compatible with more than two billion connected mobile devices by 2020. The first-of-its-kind technology establishes a new foundation for developers and creators that will fundamentally change how AR and VR are used by a wide variety of industries.

"VERSES is the sandbox for the next generation of entrepreneurs that want to solve global issues, create new worlds and digital solutions to real world problems," said Jay Samit, Independent Vice Chairman at Deloitte Digital and Advisor to VERSES. "By overlaying the blockchain on the physical world, you can go to a location and store digital objects there that are known to you as being official, real and allowed to be there. This new protocol creates order out of what otherwise would have been chaos."

Launching at the Blockchain Futurist Expo today, VERSES will showcase implementations of its technology in a stage show that features holographic avatars alongside augmented and immersive virtual reality experiences unlike anything ever showcased to the public. These demonstrations will illustrate the company's vision for a new world empowering content creators, game developers, brands, marketers and artists with innovative new ways to engage with companies, audiences and consumers.

VERSES is a next-generation protocol connecting people, places and things to the internet via secure blockchain technologies. The VERSES Spatial Web Protocol is a universal and open standard for the next generation of the web that connects people, places, things and currencies into a single, digital network. VERSES enables developers to turn any location into a smart space, any product into a smart asset and to enable cryptocurrency transactions across the real and virtual worlds.

The VERSES Foundation is a not-for-profit group developing open standards, protocols and technologies for the future web. The company is made up of visionaries, thought-leaders, entrepreneurs, developers, engineers and designers from the emerging fields of AR/VR, IoT, AI, Blockchain and Crypto who are collectively laying the foundations for the web of the future. For more information on VERSES, visit our website at http://VERSES.io.

