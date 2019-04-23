Versiant announces Randy Franklin as New VP of Service Delivery

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiant , a leading international provider of managed, professional, software and support services for enterprise IT infrastructure, today announces Randy Franklin as new VP of Service Delivery, bringing additional expertise and execution experience to the company.

"We chose Randy after working with him as a partner at Flexential and as a customer at Premier. As a partner Randy demonstrated an excellence for quality control and product improvement. As a customer Randy demonstrated an excellence at communicating value requirements and helping Versiant to continually improve its products and delivery. We are excited about Randy bringing these qualities to Versiant to continue to evolve Versiant's service delivery with a focus on customer business outcomes," said Edward Reade, Chief Operating Officer.

Randy brings to Versiant extensive technical experience with over 18 years of cloud computing, security operations, and service delivery experience. With a wealth of knowledge and expertise, Randy joins Versiant as a technician, process improvement expert, problem solver, and technical leader. He will oversee Versiant's Service Delivery, Operations, Professional Services, and Software Development functions with a strong focus on customer service and operational excellence. Having worked the majority of his career at Managed Service Providers, Randy has exposure to many industries and companies, and he understands the implementation and ongoing management of technology capabilities that drive positive business outcomes.

"Versiant has developed a reputation of expertise in the design, implementation, security and ongoing management of complex IT services and infrastructure," said Randy. "I have been both a provider and a consumer of managed services and professional services for mission-critical technology platforms and IT infrastructures. Curating trusted advisor relationships between the provider and consumer are essential to unlocking the full potential of technology services. The team at Versiant takes the trusted advisor role to heart, and I am excited to be tasked with maintaining and deepening this culture as the organization grows."

Prior to joining Versiant, Randy was Vice President, Chief Information Officer of healthcare GPO, Premier Healthcare Alliance, where he oversaw IT Infrastructure Services, IT Security Operations, and Enterprise Applications. Previously, Randy was Vice President, Service Delivery for Peak 10 (now Flexential), including several other Service Delivery and Engineering roles at Peak 10.

About Versiant

Versiant provides an extensive range of complex managed, application, and professional services to help clients all over the world drive business value from their IT investments. While we have domain expertise within key verticals, our capabilities transcend industries. Our highly experienced people deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions designed to position our clients for the future. To learn more about Versiant, please visit www.versiant.com.

