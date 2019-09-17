Versiant Delivers Performance, Availability & Costs Savings for Continental Aerospace Technologies™

"We are pleased to extend our relationship with Versiant. Over the past few years, they have provided excellent advice and support to strengthen our IT foundation. They improved our IT environment by enabling our manufacturing capacity and improved our performance and security posture, all while driving cost efficiency. They are a trusted resource that takes a very personalized approach to our partnership. Not only are they an extension of Continental ® , but they are indeed a trusted advisor that guides our IT operations and infrastructure. We look forward to a continued and successful partnership with Versiant," said Chris Kline, AVP, Information Technology with Continental Aerospace Technologies™.

Versiant has managed all IT for Continental® since 2015. This includes a host of professional and managed services, including management of cloud infrastructure, virtual desktops, local and WAN network services, endpoint management and systems security. Application services are also provided including ERP, Line of Business apps, Engineering CAD, Business Intelligence, and Financial systems.

Over the course of the Versiant Continental® relationship we have achieved many successes together to support Continental's corporate objectives and to remove the burden of IT, providing Continental® with the ability to more easily focus on what matters for their business. The design, implementation, and migration to cloud services has provided Continental® with a stable and secure infrastructure, remotely accessible from anywhere in the world, with added resilience to potential natural disaster.

Ongoing efforts are focused on driving business efficiency, with projects like thin client deployment, further reducing the burden and cost of IT and eliminating the need for expensive end-point management.

"Continental is a global company with many demands on IT. They work collaboratively and truly value our partnership, allowing us to do our best work. They have trust and confidence in our technical abilities, yet at the same time, we deliver business value and outcomes. We work and communicate with all their executives as business partners. We listen carefully to their business needs, leverage technology investments, and manage the complexity of IT so they can focus on their core business which is designing and building engines," said Jeff Spalding, President and CEO with Versiant.

Businesses want more value from IT. Versiant offers a variety of solutions to enable that. Our experience along with our personalized approach to partner with our clients ensure an outstanding customer experience.

About Continental Aerospace Technologies™

Continental Motors Group, Ltd. of Hong Kong, China, doing business as Continental Aerospace Technologies™, is a subsidiary of AVIC International Holding (HK) LTD, a publicly traded company on the Hong Kong stock exchange (HKEX ticker: 232). Its mission is to provide advanced gasoline and Jet-A piston engine products, spare parts, engine and aircraft services, avionics equipment and repairs for the general aviation marketplace. Continental® is an international operation employing approximately 675 team members in the USA, Germany, and China. More information can be found at www.continental.aero.

About Versiant

Versiant provides an extensive range of complex managed, application, and professional services to help clients all over the world drive business value from their IT investments. While we have domain expertise within key verticals, our capabilities transcend industries. Our highly experienced people deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions designed to position our clients for the future. To learn more about Versiant, please visit www.versiant.com.

If you would like more information about Versiant, please contact info@Versiant.com

SOURCE Versiant

Related Links

http://www.Versiant.com

