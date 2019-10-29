Versiant Welcomes Hissho Sushi as a Fresh New Client

"As we look to grow and scale our business, we needed to improve the alignment of IT with our business strategy. It is vital that we are leveraging our IT investments more effectively. It is imperative that we architect and execute with the long-term vision in mind. Versiant's CIO-as-a-Service fits that alignment strategy perfectly. They are working with our executive team and helping us to implement a long-term IT strategy that will enable the execution of our business strategy," said Dan Beem with Hissho Sushi.

Versiant's CIO-as-a-Service helps your enterprise build a stable, reliable, future-oriented, and business-centric IT vision. Versiant brings a CIO consultant into your organization to ensure that your IT strategy aligns and implements according to your organization's strategic vision and business goals. The CIO consultant effectively creates an overview of your unique landscape, overseeing the organization, its operating model, and IT architecture. We recognize pain points, engage the necessary stakeholders across your business, and collaborate with your solution proposals. This is accomplished to drive implementation according to your business' unique roadmap and priorities.

Versiant aligns customer and IT delivery requirements with strategic planning, industry trends, and technical innovation. We support service portfolio definition, IT delivery architecture, and processes to ensure that your IT services perform according to your specific business functional requirements, service level agreements, and cost targets. The CIO-as-a-Service consultant reports directly to senior management. Based on experience, industry insight, and access to a network of IT professionals, we credibly advocate your IT vision and strategy in your organization.

"Hissho Sushi is a very innovative food provider. They have an aggressive business strategy and want to leverage IT technologies to enable that strategy. They have a strong desire to provide the highest quality sushi through a broad network of retailers and other providers. We are here to simplify the complexity of IT and make sure that IT is an enabler for the business," said Christopher Fogarty, CTO and Founder with Versiant.

Versiant's CIO-as-a-Service provides companies a strategic advisor that will unlock and drive value out of your technology investments.

About Hissho Sushi

Hissho Sushi, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the second-largest sushi franchise in the country and has regularly been recognized for their year-over-year growth by Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50, by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America, Grant Thornton's NC 100 and Smart CEO's Future 40, among others. Founded in 1998, Hissho has grown to more than 1,600 locations in 42 states. Through its business, Hissho Sushi aspires to enrich lives, and to inspire all to be great and do good.

About Versiant

Versiant provides an extensive range of complex managed, application, and professional services to help clients all over the world drive business value from their IT investments. While we have domain expertise within key verticals, our capabilities transcend industries. Our highly experienced people deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions designed to position our clients for the future. To learn more about Versiant, please visit www.versiant.com.

