VersiFi Announces Seed Funding and Partnership with Hunting Hill Group

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VersiFi, a partner-powered prime services platform for digital assets, today announced its partnership with The Hunting Hill Group ("HHG"), a digital-asset focused investment firm whose founders have extensive experience as participants and advisors in the digital currency alternative fund space. The collaboration will provide VersiFi with invaluable strategic guidance and support, enabling the new firm to effectively leverage its skills and capabilities to seize emerging trends and drive product innovations. HHG confirmed that it has provided seed funding and anticipates that it will become an active participant on the VersiFi platform via Hunting Hill Global Capital, an SEC-registered investment advisor managing strategies across asset classes including cryptocurrencies and financial instruments that reference digital assets.

VersiFi announced its official launch earlier this month as it prepares to introduce a new partner-powered prime services platform for digital assets by Q3 2023. This plug-and-trade offering is designed to bring together an ecosystem of trusted and regulated exchanges, liquidity providers, custodians and lenders to provide clients with a full-service, regulatory-compliant solution that streamlines the trading lifecycle and mitigates single-firm counterparty risk.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for VersiFi as we grow, develop and enhance our platform," said VersiFi founder, president and CEO Sameer Shalaby. "We are confident that the collaboration with Hunting Hill, led by Adam Guren, will propel our success in the digital asset space."

"We believe the experience of the Hunting Hill Group team in portfolio management, trade execution, operations, and risk management within both traditional finance and crypto markets well positions us to participate in the rapidly evolving opportunities across the digital asset universe," said Adam Guren, CEO of Hunting Hill. "We are thrilled to join forces with VersiFi as they expand this much needed crypto infrastructure business."

VersiFi is a partner-powered digital asset prime services platform on a mission to reduce counterparty risk. VersiFi's plug-and-trade platform and ecosystem of partners deliver a full-service, regulatory-compliant solution that streamlines the trading lifecycle. Led by a team of proven industry professionals, VersiFi is determined to help digital assets reach their fullest potential. For more information visit www.versifi.io.

Hunting Hill Global Group is a private investment firm that focuses on the needs of institutional participants in the cryptocurrency industry. Its experienced, multi-disciplinary team combines deep market knowledge with an extensive network to uncover hidden value across the evolving cryptocurrency landscape. The firm's agility, innovation, and discipline drive its investment decision making and risk management processes.

