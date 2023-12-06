VersiFi Announces Veteran FinTech Hires as it Ramps Up Digital Assets Trading and Lending Business

Sol Zlotchenko joins as CPTO and Daniel Zayfman as CISO, with combined 50 years of financial markets experience

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VersiFi, a digital asset trading and lending firm, today announced that Sol Zlotchenko and Daniel Zayfman have joined as Chief Product and Technology Officer and Chief Information and Security Officer, respectively. Both Zlotchenko and Zayfman have substantial fintech experience and will lead the technology development and infrastructure behind VersiFi's institutional-grade trading and lending platform.

"I'm delighted Sol and Daniel have joined the VersiFi team," said Sameer Shalaby, Founder and Co-CEO, VersiFi. "They bring a depth of knowledge and experience in building cutting-edge products and platforms for institutional investors and know firsthand how to leverage and scale the fast, flexible and secure technology clients demand."

Sol Zlotchenko joins VersiFi from Hazeltree, a treasury management solutions provider for investment management firms. He has over 25 years of experience leading global engineering and product teams with a strong success record building and scaling technology solutions across a range of financial use cases, including hedge funds, private market investments, data analytics, and asset optimization. Zlotchenko will lead all product and technology development for VersiFi and specializes in buy-side operations, financial engineering, and risk management. He holds BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University.

"Now is an exciting time for digital assets," said Sol Zlotchenko, Chief Product and Technology Officer, VersiFi. "The market ecosystem that is being built now will reduce the risks in the overall system while still leveraging the innovation and speed digital assets are best known for. I'm thrilled to be joining Sameer, Martin, and the entire VersiFi team to bring pioneering new products to investors in this space."

As Chief Information and Security Officer, Daniel Zayfman will oversee all systems, networks, security and applications infrastructure at VersiFi, with a focus on protecting assets and minimizing cybersecurity threats. He also joins from Hazeltree, where he led the development of a robust and secure information technology environment, including the delivery of IT infrastructure and services, information security systems, and compliance. Prior to Hazeltree, Mr. Zayfman was Vice President of IT and Operations of investment management solutions provider Paladyne Systems, which was acquired by Broadridge Financial Solutions in 2011. He holds an Associate Degree in Computer Science and a Bachelor Degree in Information Technology from Touro University.

"In order to grow, digital assets firms need to offer the robust IT infrastructure and security institutional investors require," said Daniel Zayfman, Chief Information and Security Officer, VersiFi. "I am delighted to have the opportunity to join such a talented team and build the most advanced IT infrastructure available in the market today."

About VersiFi
VersiFi is a digital asset trading and lending firm that combines a high-tech platform with high-touch services to help institutions trade and borrow efficiently. VersiFi's plug-and-trade platform provides a single point of access for trading, borrowing, and lending, as well as custody services provided by third-party partners. Led by a team of proven industry professionals, VersiFi is determined to help digital assets reach their fullest potential. For more information visit www.versifi.io.

