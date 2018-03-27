Version 2 Of The Emerald Metrics SaaS Released

Brendan Joyce, Founder of Emerald Metrics: "We are excited to announce that Version 2 of our industry leading SaaS platform is ready for primetime. The CannaIntelligenceTM system (Patent Pending) provides a robust solution for our Cannabis Precision Ag technologies."

Emerald Metrics' investment round is coming to an end. Now is your last chance to be a part of this growing cannabis technology company. Experts forecast this market to grow to $21B in revenue by 2021. To learn more and invest, please go to https://www.seedinvest.com/emerald.metrics/seed

Emerald Metrics LLC is offering securities under Regulation CF and Rule 506© of Regulation D through SI Securities LLC ("SI Securities"). The Company has filed a From C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its offering, a copy of which may be obtained at https://www.seedinvest.com/emerald.metrics/seed.

Contact

