Version 2 Of The Emerald Metrics SaaS Released

PORTLAND, Ore., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- What was that sound? It was loud applause coming from the Emerald Metrics offices during the release of Version 2 of the CannaIntelligenceTM SaaS platform. Rebuilt from the ground up, this version takes advantage of the latest Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things technologies. The company revamped grow room setup and assignment (making it easier to add new customers and provide them with private & secure dashboards), improved the security platform, updated its artificial intelligence, boosted data support for cameras & sensors, and updated the interface (among other updates). This business update is one of many the company has achieved over the past few weeks. Look for more announcements as Emerald expands through the West Coast and starts to look East.
Brendan Joyce, Founder of Emerald Metrics: "We are excited to announce that Version 2 of our industry leading SaaS platform is ready for primetime. The CannaIntelligenceTM system (Patent Pending) provides a robust solution for our Cannabis Precision Ag technologies."
Emerald Metrics' investment round is coming to an end. Now is your last chance to be a part of this growing cannabis technology company. Experts forecast this market to grow to $21B in revenue by 2021. To learn more and invest, please go to https://www.seedinvest.com/emerald.metrics/seed
Emerald Metrics LLC is offering securities under Regulation CF and Rule 506© of Regulation D through SI Securities LLC ("SI Securities"). The Company has filed a From C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its offering, a copy of which may be obtained at https://www.seedinvest.com/emerald.metrics/seed.
