Version2 Achieves Anniversary Milestone As Innovative Ad Tech Disruptor

Version2, an industry leader in programmatic advertising and technologies, celebrates its milestone first anniversary. The company launched during the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic in 2020. This month marks consecutive growth and expansion, serving more than 50 clients both domestically and internationally.

"It has been an unprecedented first year for our business and we are grateful to all of our partners and team members for helping us achieve this significant milestone," says David Burns, Chief Executive Officer, Version2. "We set out to become a positive disrupter and industry leader by aligning our talent and technology with the clients for whom our solutions make sense. We remain committed to investing in our workplace culture, supporting our community, and delivering unmatched service and technology for our partners."

Version2 is an algorithmically-driven performance media company that combines strategic thinking, entrepreneurial spirit, and the power of artificial intelligence. The company continues to develop proprietary technologies and scale its business, partnering with ad tech's most dominant players including Google, Amazon, Zeta Global, and cultivating client relationships with global brands.

"It is our philosophy that the client always comes first," says Shane Taylor, Chief Operating Officer, Version2. "We are able to provide the technology, strategy, and solutions-oriented approach, to create value and meaningful results for our partners."

The company is founded by global media and ad tech entrepreneurs David Burns and Shane Taylor with a mission to empower and enable organizations through direct access to best-in-class technologies to optimize campaign strategy and results. The company is comprised of leaders based across the U.S. and is headquartered in Las Vegas.

As Chief Executive Officer of Version2, Burns oversees the company's performance and growth, works closely with its senior leadership to forge client relationships, oversees the workplace culture, and focuses on delivering value to its partners and clients. Burns specializes in creating and growing new businesses with more than 20 years of strategic global leadership experience and expertise. He has held senior executive positions for brands including Univision, Los Angeles Times, Tribune Media Company, Viacom, and Westfield; and has been instrumental in the development, launch and repositioning of brands and new franchises within North America, Asia and Latin America.

As Chief Operating Officer of Version2, Taylor is responsible for overseeing the performance, advancement, and technological innovation for the company as well as optimizing partnership success and strategy. He brings more than 15 years of experience and expertise in digital marketing communications and advanced technology. Taylor spent the majority of his career working for leading digital media agencies and brands at the forefront of the technological evolution of the marketing industry. Prior to founding Version2, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales & Partnerships for a global trading desk, Director of Sales for SteelHouse, and Director of Sales with eBay's programmatic group. He has worked with a number of prominent brands including the NBA, US Army, VIZIO, Ford Motor Company, Gildan, and Yum! Brands.

Version2 is an advertising technology company that specializes in programmatic media strategy and algorithmically-driven performance solutions. ORION , Version2's buying platform empowers agencies and advertisers with direct access to best-in-class programmatic technologies to enhance strategy, boost performance, and drive superior results. To learn more about Version2, please visit www.theversion2.com and follow along on Linkedin, Twitter, and Instagram.

