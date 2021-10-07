Version2 Appoints Roy Massey Vice President, Head Of Media Activation

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Version2, an industry leader in programmatic advertising and technologies, names Roy Massey as Vice President, Head of Media Activation for the company.

Massey brings more than 10 years of leadership in traditional and programmatic media buying. His expertise includes leading large-scale global agencies, servicing national and international brands, as well as independent boutique start-up firms. He specializes in providing enhanced strategy, performance optimization, and measurable and impactful results.

"We are delighted to welcome Roy to the Version2 team," says David Burns, Chief Executive Officer, Version2. "His experience and expertise is the perfect complement as we expand our commitment to providing the technology, strategy, and solutions-oriented approach, to create value and meaningful results for our partners. We remain committed to delivering unmatched service and technology."

As Vice President, Head of Media Activation at Version2, Massey leads clients and internal teams by leveraging Version2's trading platform, ORION, to exceed client goals and maximize engagement and profitability. Prior to joining Version2, Massey served as Group Director, Programmatic for Dentsu, overseeing the programmatic activation teams for clients including Intel, Jack in the Box, Oracle, Air New Zealand, Microsoft Apps, and more. He also served as Director of Programmatic for AudienceX, Manager of Digital Media at PMI 5 Media Inc., and Operations and Demand Manager at RGM Group.

"Version2 has quickly become a leader in cutting edge technology advancements that are revolutionizing the digital marketing space," says Massey. "I look forward to continuing to advance their position as a positive disrupter and industry leader, aligning our talent and technology to find solutions and support our valued clients."

About Version2

Version2 is an advertising technology company that specializes in programmatic media strategy and algorithmically-driven performance solutions. The company is founded by global media and ad tech entrepreneurs David Burns and Shane Taylor with a mission to empower and enable organizations through direct access to best-in-class technologies to optimize campaign strategy and results. ORION , Version2's buying platform empowers agencies and advertisers with direct access to best-in-class programmatic technologies to enhance strategy, boost performance, and drive superior results, partnering with ad tech's most dominant players including Google, Amazon, Zeta Global. To learn more about Version2, please visit www.theversion2.com and follow along on Linkedin, Twitter, and Instagram.

