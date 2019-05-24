VersiTech, LLC Announces East Coast Expansion

PORTLAND, Ore., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VersiTech, LLC—a leader in restaurant point of sale software and hardware technology—announced today that the company is expanding its market presence to Portland, Maine. In addition to honing their range of innovative POS solutions, VersiTech, LLC has spent the past year establishing strong ties with their dealer network and business owners in the Pacific Northwest. Now the company is bringing this same "direct-to-developer" support channel to the New England area. VersiTech has hired Keith Whelchel, a POS veteran of 20-plus years and a Maine native, to provide technical expertise to Portland restaurants.

In addition to Whelchel, VersiTech CEO and owner Tyler Young, and other key team members will be relocating to Portland, Maine, for the summer to lay the groundwork for long-term partnerships. The team will be traveling across New England meeting with new and existing restaurant partners and offering personal onboarding support.

"We've worked with dealerships in the northeast area for decades, but now, businesses will have a direct, local line of communication with Keith Whelchel and his team. Restaurants in this area rely heavily on seasonal tourist revenue. If their systems go down, it's crucial to have support in their backyard that can respond quickly to keep their business running smoothly," said Young. "No other POS company is able to offer the same level of local support in Maine, and this support can be a game changer for busy seasonal merchants."

The VersiTech, LLC product suite includes: VersiPOS, the company's hospitality and restaurant/bar point of sale system; VersiEats, online ordering for efficient grab-and-go service; VersiPay, synchronized payment processing; VersiPOS Mobile, a table side mobile system that seamlessly integrates with VersiPOS via tablets; VersiSites, an easy to use website builder; and VersiWiFi, a public WiFi hotspot for customers that gathers basic customer demographic information. Several other products are currently in development.

VersiTech, LLC is committed to providing restaurants with point of sale software and additional features that are customizable, with unparalleled versatility. For Maine area merchants that are interested in local support, visit VersiTech.com, email sales@versipos.com or call (503) 788-5933. Follow the company on Facebook and Instagram for news and updates.

SOURCE VersiTech, LLC

Related Links

http://www.versipos.com

