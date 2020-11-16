VersiTech, LLC Launches VersiPay Quick Receipt And VersiSync

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VersiTech, LLC—a leader in restaurant point of sale software and hardware technology—has launched VersiPay Quick Receipt (VPQR), a contactless payment method for the point of sale product VersiPOS. Additionally, VersiSync was created as a way to sync a restaurant's POS data directly with existing QuickBooks accounting software.

With VPQR, restaurant patrons are able to pay without having to exchange a physical credit card or touch a payment device, via a QR code or unique URL printed on guest checks. Once accessed from a guest's smartphone, the guest has the option to split the check with others, complete the payment via credit card, add a tip and request a receipt by text message or email. Once completed, that payment token is securely communicated to VersiPOS. The restaurant staff is able to view a new payment on the appropriate ticket as it is being submitted and the ticket will automatically be marked as paid within VersiPOS. In today's climate, speeding up the payment process and limiting physical contact between staff and patrons is a benefit to all.

With VersiSync, VersiTech now has the ability to sync a restaurant's POS data directly with their QuickBooks Online accounting software. This is designed to help the restaurant with data mapping to make sure daily sales data is being synced to the right place for even the most complex chart of accounts. In addition to the QuickBooks sync, VersiSync is also able to send 'Daily Snapshot' reports automatically, on a user-defined schedule, to restaurants owners or managers via email or text message.

"We've been working quickly to perfect our new product VersiPay Quick Receipt in order to roll it out to all interested existing and new VersiPOS clients," said VersiTech President Tyler Young. "Our team is offering a high level of support to set up bar and restaurant establishments quickly and seamlessly. We want to do our part in reducing the transmission of COVID-19 and make restaurants and bars a place where people can feel comfortable visiting during this time. We believe we're offering a game changing product and are excited to roll this out to establishments across the country. As far as VersiSync, this is something our clients have been requesting for years, and we are extremely excited to make this innovative product available."

The VersiTech, LLC product suite also includes: VersiPOS, the company's hospitality and restaurant/bar point of sale system; VersiEats, online ordering for efficient grab-and-go service; VersiPay, synchronized payment processing; and VersiPOS Mobile, a table side mobile system that seamlessly integrates with VersiPOS via tablets. Several other products are currently in development.

VersiTech, LLC is committed to providing restaurants with point of sale software and additional features that are customizable, with unparalleled versatility. For more information, visit VersiTech.com, email [email protected] or call (503) 788-5933. Follow the company on Facebook and Instagram for news and updates.

SOURCE VersiTech

Related Links

http://versipos.com

