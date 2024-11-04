Versiti Blood Center of Ohio to Acquire Solvita Blood Center

The acquisition expands and strengthens Versiti and Solvita's lifesaving impact in the region

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiti Blood Center of Ohio, a national leader in blood health innovation, and Solvita jointly announce the acquisition of Solvita Blood Center, previously known as Community Blood Center. This strategic acquisition expands Versiti's footprint in Ohio and reinforces both organizations' commitment to serving the Dayton area and surrounding communities with lifesaving resources.

Through this expansion, Versiti Blood Center of Ohio strengthens its scale and support for healthcare providers throughout Ohio. Since 2019, Versiti has supplied more than 60,000 lifesaving blood products annually to patients treated at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. With a dedicated community presence in Dayton and 18 neighboring counties, Versiti will continue to meet the region's urgent healthcare needs.

Building on the firm foundation established by the Community Blood Center in 1964, Versiti Blood Center of Ohio will continue to execute Solvita Blood Center's mission to provide lifesaving products for the local community, effective November 5, 2024. This acquisition pertains solely to Solvita Blood Center; Solvita will retain ownership and operation of its global tissue services from its Dayton and Kettering Research Park locations.

"The critical need for a steady and reliable blood supply for area hospitals, health care partners, and patients is at the forefront of our non-profit mission," said Versiti President and CEO Chris Miskel. "Guided by Solvita's strong reputation for community impact, we are excited to expand Versiti's blood donation services to the generous donors of Dayton and its surrounding communities."

"For 60 years, Community Blood Center—now Solvita—has welcomed donors and saved lives by providing blood products to local hospitals," shared Solvita President and CEO Christopher Graham. "With the evolving landscape of national blood services, we are confident that Versiti is the right partner to lead this mission forward. Their commitment to our shared vision and legacy makes them an ideal steward for our community's blood health."

Preserving jobs and maintaining strong community relations are top priorities in this transition. "We take the employment of every individual seriously, and we are committed to integrating all existing Solvita Blood Center employees into the new organization," Miskel added.

Versiti Blood Center of Ohio will maintain a fixed donation center presence in Dayton and will continue offering blood donation services through mobile blood drives across the region. Versiti looks forward to serving Solvita's longstanding hospital partners and community donors.

Dayton area residents interested in donating blood can make an appointment by calling (937) 461-3220 or by visiting the Versiti Blood Center of Ohio website at http://www.versitidayton.org/.

About Versiti

Versiti is a world-class, non-profit blood health organization with locations across the Midwest. Headquartered in Milwaukee with more than 2,400 employees, Versiti was formed with a mission of service to improve patient outcomes, advance the field of personalized medicine and strengthen the health of communities everywhere. We are deeply rooted in the communities we serve, providing innovative, value-added solutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases. From research, clinical care, and diagnostic testing to the sharing of lifesaving gifts through blood, organ and tissue donation, the collective efforts across Versiti result in more hope for the communities that trust us. For more information, visit Versiti.org .

About Solvita

Solvita is an independent, not-for-profit organization with the mission of taking life further and making a lasting impact on the world by providing lifesaving and life-enhancing tissue grafts. As a global tissue center Solvita provides services to donor families, medical communities, recipients, OPOs, and community partners through recovery, processing, and distribution of tissue grafts. We are a national tissue network with locations in Dayton, Ohio (Corporate Office); Fort Worth, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; Portland, Oregon; Toledo, Ohio; and Boise, Idaho. For more information visit www.Solvita.org.

