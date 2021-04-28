Versiti Launches Beacon Biologics to Provide Custom Solutions to Researchers and Cell Therapy Developers

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiti, a national leader in blood health innovation, has launched Beacon Biologics to help provide custom solutions of high-quality, well-characterized biomaterials to researchers and cell therapy developers. Beacon Biologics leverages Versiti's depth of experience in donor recruitment, blood collection and apheresis procedures, as well as the logistics expertise of its multi-state blood network, to provide customized LeukoPaks®, blood products, and seamless support to those working to advance novel treatments for a variety of cancers, autoimmune disorders, and other rare diseases. The organization's IRB-approved registry database includes information such as high-resolution HLA typing, CMV status, and other donor selection criteria.

"Beacon Biologics is in a unique position to be able to provide highly desired biomaterials fitting select criteria for longitudinal studies," said Brad Pietz, Executive Vice President for Beacon Biologics and Executive Vice President and Chief Laboratory Officer at Versit, Inc. "We've taken decades of unparalleled expertise and capabilities in blood and blood research, and we've created a dedicated recruitment and collections center to provide researchers with the comprehensive biomaterials solutions that are needed to advance science in the form of cures."

Beacon Biologics is built on Versiti's 70-year history of blood product collection and its globally recognized blood- and transfusion-related research. Versiti's world-renowned Blood Research Institute (BRI) boasts 24 principal investigators, all focused on blood and transfusion-related research, who understand how integral high-quality starting materials are to the research pipeline and process.

