Versiti names new EVP & Chief Operating Officer

"Inspiring leaders light the flame to ensure we build and sustain a winning Versiti culture, while also courageously delivering on our noble mission," says Chris Miskel, president and CEO of Versiti. "Brian is a proven leader that has the heart, spirit and experience necessary to lead our high performing operations team well into the future."

Bautista brings more than 18 years of experience in healthcare with a focus on patients and providers. Bautista comes to Versiti from Shire, formerly Baxalta, where he served as Area Vice President, leading a team of national and regional managers and directors overseeing multiple brands within the area of integrated health systems/hospital/acute care. He also led strategic planning for immunology products, as well as multiple marketing efforts in the areas of population health management, strategic contracting and clinical education.

Bautista holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Pharmacy. He earned his MBA from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management.

"I am thrilled to join an organization that holds such a deep commitment to its mission and to ensuring it can serve its hospital customers at the highest level," says Bautista. "I look forward to empowering the team to standardize excellence across all of Versiti while preserving our commitment to the local communities we serve."

About Versiti

Versiti, a national leader in blood health innovation, was formed with the mission to improve the health of patients and enable the success of our health care partners nationally. We provide innovative, value added solutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases to meet the needs of each of our customers. The collective efforts across Versiti result in improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care, and cost efficiencies for health care systems nationwide. For more information, visit www.versiti.org.

Contact: Fay Spano

414-937-6124

fay.spano@versiti.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versiti-names-new-evp--chief-operating-officer-300630834.html

SOURCE Versiti

Related Links

http://www.versiti.org

