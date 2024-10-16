Versiti teams with Velico and participates in Velico's Blood Center Education Program

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velico, a leading developer of spray dried plasma manufacturing technology, is proud to announce that Versiti, Inc., a national leader in innovative blood health solutions, will participate in the company's Blood Center Education Program (BCEP).

Versiti join Velico's Blood Centre Education Programme Versiti employees Sarah Jacobson, Michael Janasik, and Sara Kurtz accept Velico's Blood Centre Education Program (BCEP) certificate and participation award.

BCEP aims to provide strategic blood center partners with hands-on experience using Velico's FrontlineODP™ (On Demand Plasma) system, for spray drying plasma. BCEP allows partners to evaluate the technology's operational fit and provide feedback on commissioning and using the system effectively. The FrontlineODP™ system is novel technology that facilitates the creation of spray dried plasma for medical emergencies, enhancing the availability of plasma where and when it is needed most. This integration could revolutionize the way plasma is stored and distributed, offering benefits such as rehydration within minutes, longer shelf life, ease of transportation and reduced product wastage.

"Our collaboration reflects the shared vision of Velico and Versiti of saving lives through innovation in blood products," says Richard Meehan, President, and CEO of Velico.

"Since its inception in 1947, Versiti has been a driving force in the transfusion medicine community," says Dr. Barbara Bryant, executive vice president and Chief Medical Officer. "Our unwavering commitment to advancing blood-based technologies through research and development is a cornerstone of our mission. The BCEP initiative offers an exciting opportunity to engage with cutting-edge technology that we anticipate will significantly enhance our future service to prehospital care providers."

Velico's development program has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under contract number 75A50121C00059.

The FrontlineODP™ Dried Plasma System is currently not approved for sale.

In the US, it is an investigational device with clinical trials in progress.

About Velico:

Velico, Inc. is a private US medical technology company, committed to the mission of eliminating preventable death from bleeding. Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, USA. Velico personnel have substantial expertise and experience in transfusion medicine and medical device development. In support of its mission, Velico is developing partnerships with civilian, government and military blood center leadership, trauma surgeons, emergency medical physicians, military medics and first responders worldwide. For more information, visit Veli.co

About Versiti, Inc.

Versiti Inc., a national leader in blood health innovation, was formed with the mission to improve the health of patients and enable the success of our healthcare partners nationally. We provide innovative, value-added solutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases to meet the needs of each of our customers. The collective efforts across Versiti result in improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care, and cost efficiencies for healthcare systems nationwide. For more information, visit Versiti.org.

