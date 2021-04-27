Versiti Unveils New Testing Options for Vaccine-Induced Clotting Problems

MILWAUKEE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiti, Inc., one of the nation's leading blood health and research organizations, today unveiled the first comprehensive diagnostic testing menu for suspected vaccine-induced immune thrombotic-thrombocytopenia (VITT) in the United States.

Cases of patients developing clots (thrombosis) with low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia) have been reported following vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. VITT is considered to be a rare side effect of the adenovirus vector-based vaccines for COVID-19. Per reports in the medical literature, cases of VITT have been reported between 3 and approximately 20 days post vaccination. Additionally, a presentation consistent with acute immune thrombocytopenia purpura (ITP) has been reported with the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, Moderna, as well as Pfizer vaccines.

"Accurate assessment of VITT is critical to guiding appropriate drug selection and management of patients with blood clot side effects," said Dr. Ruchika Sharma, associate medical director of Versiti's platelet immunology laboratory. "Patients receiving incorrect therapies could be at risk for serious bleeding complications or, in some cases, worsening of their existing blood clot(s).

"This testing menu leverages Versiti's decades of experience in immune platelet disorders, to provide physicians with the necessary tools to aid in the care and management of patients with suspected VITT."

Versiti's unique test offering determines the presence and function of platelet-activating antibodies in patients' blood. Published communications in the medical literature have identified the presence of these antibodies as being a key finding following the development of these life-threating clots in individuals receiving specific COVID vaccines. These antibodies are similar to those seen in Heparin Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT). Once a patient has these antibodies, physicians and providers must implement alternate anticoagulation therapies to care for the individual.

"The COVID vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia syndrome may have devastating consequences. I am delighted that Versiti – the leading platelet antibody testing center in the United States – is providing testing so that the syndrome, when identified, can be confirmed and clinical care can be optimized," said James Bussel, MD, professor emeritus of pediatric hematology-oncology, Weill Cornell Medicine.

"For more than 40 years, Versiti has been tirelessly researching cellular and molecular abnormalities in blood-related conditions including immune platelet disorders and HIT," said Brian Curtis, Sr. Laboratory Director of Versiti's platelet immunology laboratory. "Versiti's long and proud history of scientific discovery in blood clotting puts us in a unique position to best aid physicians as they care for patients with suspected VITT."

Versiti's Platelet and Neutrophil Immunology Laboratory provides comprehensive functional and genetic testing in support of inherited and immune platelet and neutrophil disorders. Versiti's targeted focus includes:

Drug-Induced Thrombocytopenias, including Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia (ITP)

Fetal and Neonatal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia (FNAIT)

Allo- and Autoimmune Neutropenia

Drug-Induced Neutropenia

Neonatal Alloimmune Neutropenia (NAN)

For more information about the Versiti VITT testing capabilities, visit www.Versiti.org/VITT.

About Versiti

Versiti, a national leader in blood health innovation, was formed with the mission to improve the health of patients and enable the success of our health care partners nationally. We provide innovative, value added solutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases to meet the needs of each of our customers. The collective efforts across Versiti result in improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care and cost efficiencies for health care systems nationwide. For more information, visit versiti.org.

SOURCE Versiti

Related Links

https://www.versiti.org/

