Versity Student Housing REIT rebrands as Crew Campus and Announces Acquisition of 297-bed Seed Asset Located near Baylor University

News provided by

Versity Invest, LLC

14 Feb, 2024, 19:49 ET

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Versity Student Housing REIT, as we proudly unveil our new corporate identity and announce our first portfolio asset.

Versity Invest is proud to announce that it has officially begun rebranding to Crew Enterprises. With the launch of our first REIT, we elected to rebrand to underscore our evolving business model, our diversification into REIT offerings, and our commitment to providing best-in-class investor relations and asset management services.

In conjunction with our rebranding, we are happy to announce the acquisition of our first REIT asset, Oso Verde Apartments, located in Waco, TX near Baylor University. Jeff Daly, CEO of Crew Campus, Inc., emphasized, "This property aligns seamlessly with our long-term growth strategy: leveraging newer-vintage, purpose-built student housing assets adjacent to top universities. Oso Verde Apartments not only marks the launch of our pure-play student housing private REIT but also reinforces our position as key players in the student housing market."

Oso Verde was constructed in 2015 and consists of 103 units and 297 beds. The community offers multiple floor plans featuring great amenities such as 10-foot ceilings, vinyl wood flooring, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and private balconies. 

Blake Wettengel, CEO of Crew Enterprises, further emphasized, "The acquisition of Oso Verde Apartments accomplishes two goals. First, it's great real estate, well-located near a top tier University, purchased at a great price and it should yield compelling returns. Second, it kicks off our REIT, providing investors with diversification in an ascendant asset class. With our newly developed institutional line of credit, we plan to aggressively pursue acquisition opportunities for the REIT this year, so we take this as the sound of a starter's pistol."

Tanya Muro, COO of Crew Enterprises, added, "As we embark on this next phase of our company's growth, we want to express our gratitude to our investors, partners, and employees who have been integral to our success. We are confident that Crew Campus will become synonymous with high-quality student housing properties located near top-tier universities. The launch of the REIT is the next logical step for our company."

Please visit our new website at CrewCampusREIT.com to explore our refreshed brand and learn more about our exciting developments.

About Crew Campus
Crew Campus is a pure-play student housing REIT dedicated to acquiring and actively managing a diversified portfolio of stabilized, income-oriented student housing properties located in the United States near the Top 200 Colleges (as ranked by U.S. News & World Report) with enrollments of over 15,000 students. Our primary investment objectives are to provide our stockholders with access to the student housing market. To preserve and protect invested capital. To provide reliable, predictable distributions and realize appreciation in our NAV from proactive investment management and asset management. We focus on investments in core, stabilized student housing properties.

Crew Campus, Inc.
Jeff Daly
Chief Executive Officer
(949) 247-7841
jeffd@versityinvest.com

SOURCE Versity Invest, LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.