Verso Corporation Launches All-New Website

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) today announced the launch of its redesigned website, featuring all-new content that covers numerous topics and areas of interest, from its library of paper promotions to sustainability information and much more.

"At Verso, we saw an opportunity to create a more impactful online presence that's better aligned with our industry leadership and innovative, resilient spirit," said Verso Director of Communications Shawn Hall. "New technology enabled us to build a much more dynamic, user-friendly site for an experience that both informs and inspires."

The new website takes the user through sections for products, careers, sustainability and education—featuring Verso's highly popular Ed® series—as well as investor and customer resources. The showstopper: the product promotion section, which shows visually stunning photo layouts of printed Verso product promotions, many providing the opportunity to order the actual printed piece. "It's just beautiful," said Hall. "A perfect expression of the vibrant future we see for our company."

Visit the site at versoco.com.

About Verso Corporation

Verso Corporation is a leading American owned and operated producer of graphic, specialty and packaging paper and market pulp, with a long-standing reputation for quality and reliability. Verso's graphic paper products are designed primarily for commercial printing, advertising and marketing applications, including direct mail, catalogs, corporate collateral, books and magazines. Verso's specialty paper products include release liner papers and label face stock for pressure sensitive, glue-applied and laminate applications. Verso produces packaging paper used in higher-end packaging and printing applications such as greeting cards, book covers, folders, labels and point-of-purchase displays. Verso also makes market pulp used in printing, writing, specialty and packaging papers, facial and toilet tissue, and paper towels. For more information, visit us online at versoco.com.

SOURCE Verso Corporation

