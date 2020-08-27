Verso Introduces Direct Mail Promotion: Vote for Verso Papers

"Direct mail lets you reach the right voters with the right message," said Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Aaron Haas. "In fact, mail works well for campaigns looking to reach specific audiences on topics and issues that are just not possible with mass communication, while connecting them to online content that provides more information on a candidate's views."

The promotion includes a chart that helps those designing direct mail select the appropriate print method based on the level of personalization desired and print quantity, and choose the right 7 or 9 pt. Verso paper that meets United States Postal Service (USPS) direct mail requirements.

Haas adds, "Selecting Verso papers for printed collateral is an effective way for all U.S. candidates to convey their important political messaging, while demonstrating to voters that they support U.S. based companies like Verso and U.S. based manufacturing jobs. Moreover, because paper is both renewable and recyclable, using direct mail demonstrates a candidate's commitment to environmental sustainability."

