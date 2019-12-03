Verso Introduces Influence® Coated Paper Promotion

"Over the past 30 years, the Influence ® brand has gained a solid reputation with printers because of its consistent quality and unparalleled pressroom performance, printability and runnability," said Verso President Mike Weinhold. "This reputation is largely due to the dedicated and proud Verso workforce that takes personal ownership in making and delivering a high quality product to our customers."

Influence® is designed to perform on web offset or rotogravure printing presses, is available in a variety of basis weights and finishes, and offered with chain-of-custody certification and recycled content. It is ideally suited for printing applications including publication covers, catalogs, magazines, brochures, direct mail and custom publishing that is targeted to a particular audience or type of consumer.

"Influence® is made in America's northern heartland at our Quinnesec and Escanaba mills in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and our Wisconsin Rapids Mill," said Verso Brand Manager Tim Nordin. "These central locations put us close to major Midwest printing hubs such as Chicago, Minneapolis and Detroit, allowing us to service printers with better lead times, greater availability and faster deliveries."

Nordin adds, "Influence® is recognized for its optical properties and excellent surface gloss and smoothness, resulting in truer, more vibrant image reproduction and contrast. In addition, it heightens the sensory experience of print, giving it the touch, feel and eye-grabbing appeal you simply can't get with electronic media. Studies continue to show that print on paper is a highly effective way to reach people and is still a critical part of the marketing media mix. And we can all feel good about using paper because it's made from trees grown in responsibly managed forests, one of earth's most renewable resources."

For more information about Influence®, please visit www.versoco.com.

About Verso

Verso Corporation is the turn-to company for those looking to successfully navigate the complexities of paper sourcing and performance. A leading North American producer of specialty and graphic papers, packaging and pulp, Verso provides insightful solutions that help drive improved customer efficiency, productivity, brand awareness and business results. Verso's long-standing reputation for quality and reliability is directly tied to our vision to be a company with passion that is respected and trusted by all. Verso's passion is rooted in ethical business practices that demand safe workplaces for our employees and sustainable wood sourcing for our products. This passion, combined with our flexible manufacturing capabilities and an unmatched commitment to product performance, delivery and service, make Verso a preferred choice among commercial printers, paper merchants and brokers, converters, publishers and other end users. For more information, visit us online at versoco.com .

