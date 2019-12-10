Verso Introduces Liberty® Coated Paper Promotion

"Liberty® has a long track record of excellent, reliable on-press performance with commercial and publication printers," said Verso President Mike Weinhold. "Liberty is made at our Escanaba, Michigan, mill so it's close to many major printers in the Midwest. This proximity gives us better speed and agility to get them what they want, when they need it, than other choices."

Verso Brand Manager Amy Bridges adds, "Liberty® is a clean, white sheet that delivers just the right amount of contrast, making images and details really stand out. Exceptional whiteness combined with great print gloss reproduce images with crisp aesthetics, excellent definition and print snap that marketers are looking for to boost their brand's image. The Quality of Paper. Quality of Life. That's Liberty®. promotion showcases these features through a variety of print demonstrations on Liberty® gloss, dull and matte."

To learn more about Verso's Liberty® product line visit versoco.com.

About Verso

Verso Corporation is the turn-to company for those looking to successfully navigate the complexities of paper sourcing and performance. A leading North American producer of specialty and graphic papers, packaging and pulp, Verso provides insightful solutions that help drive improved customer efficiency, productivity, brand awareness and business results. Verso's long-standing reputation for quality and reliability is directly tied to our vision to be a company with passion that is respected and trusted by all. Verso's passion is rooted in ethical business practices that demand safe workplaces for our employees and sustainable wood sourcing for our products. This passion, combined with our flexible manufacturing capabilities and an unmatched commitment to product performance, delivery and service, make Verso a preferred choice among commercial printers, paper merchants and brokers, converters, publishers and other end users. For more information, visit us online at versoco.com .

SOURCE Verso Corporation

Related Links

http://versoco.com

