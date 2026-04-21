Versor Investments Announces Strategic Multi-Manager Partnership for AI-based Event-Driven Strategy

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Versor Investments today announced a strategic partnership with a prominent global multi-manager platform for its flagship AI-based Event-Driven strategy.

Since launching the Event-Driven strategy in January 2024 with partner capital and support from existing client relationships, Versor has been encouraged by both performance and the consistency of the opportunity set, strengthening its conviction to scale alongside select institutional partners.

The Event-Driven strategy aims to generate strong absolute returns with low correlation to broader market movements by capitalizing on event-driven dislocations in developed markets. Its approach integrates advanced AI and machine learning models to drive alpha generation, diversified exposure across large-, mid-, and small-cap events, a focus on competing bids to offset downside risks from deal terminations, and dynamic exposure management to address non-linear market risks.

"We built our Event-Driven strategy on the belief that advances in AI and machine learning can significantly enhance how investors evaluate corporate events and construct portfolios," said Deepak Gurnani, Founder and Managing Partner of Versor Investments. "This partnership serves as strong validation of both the strategy and the broader platform we've developed."

Versor began offering its Event-Driven strategy more broadly in mid-2025. With this new mandate, approximately 50% of the strategy's $1 billion capacity has now been allocated. The firm expects to allocate the remaining capacity by year-end.

The mandate further strengthens Versor's presence among sophisticated institutional investors. It represents the third AI-driven strategy at the firm to attract capital from leading fund-of-funds, pension plans, consultants, and multi-manager platforms, highlighting continued demand for systematically derived sources of alpha.

In 2023, the firm opened Alternative Trading Strategy (ATS), its first statistical arbitrage hedge fund offering to external investors and secured a strategic multi-manager partner. The firm also offers the Global Equities Tactical Trading (GETT) strategy, an equity index futures program designed to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns with a convex payoff profile and low correlation to traditional management futures.

With this latest Event-Driven partnership, Versor aims to address the demand for their AI-enabled investment capabilities across single stocks, equity index futures, and now, corporate events.

About Versor Investments

Versor is a pioneer in applying AI and alternative data to global equity markets. As a quantitative equities boutique, we focus on systematically delivering uncorrelated alpha across single stocks, equity index futures, and corporate events.

Versor's edge comes from four pillars: harnessing alternative data across developed and emerging markets; combining artificial and human intelligence; deep systematic investing expertise; and integrated risk management.

For more information, please visit:

Versor Website: www.versorinvest.com

Versor LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/versorinvestments

Versor YouTube Page: https://www.youtube.com/@versorinvestments

Media Contact

DeWayne Louis, Founding Partner

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Disclosures

Past performance is not indicative of future results. There can be no assurance that the strategy or strategies mentioned will meet its investment objectives.

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy an interest in any investment. The investment referenced herein should not be considered an endorsement of the Adviser or its strategies, and is not representative of all investors. No inference should be made regarding the terms, size, or performance of any investment. Any investment with Versor involves risk and may only be made through the appropriate offering documents.

AI is used as an umbrella term that encompasses a broad spectrum of different technologies and applications. The firm defines AI as computer systems able to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages, more commonly known as generative AI. As part of our investment management process the Firm may use AI as part of its investment, research or decision process. When relying on AI there are certain risks involved, including data quality, copyright and trade secret violations, confidentiality breaches, unauthorized access or malware risks, insider trading, breach of contract, cybersecurity, and privacy law violations. Data inputs and outputs are assessed and evaluated for data integrity, however, there is no assurance of accuracy, and your account may be negatively affected.

For full disclosures visit: https://www.versorinvest.com/terms-and-conditions/

SOURCE Versor Investments