Versor Investments Wins Best Global Equity Strategy at HFM U.S. Hedge Fund Performance Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Versor Investments, a quantitative investment firm focused on liquid alternatives, today announced that its Equity Summit strategy was named "Best Global Equity Strategy Under $1 Billion" at the 2024 HFM U.S. Performance Awards.

The HFM U.S. Performance Awards recognize hedge fund industry leaders who have achieved exceptional performance. This year's honorees were invited to an awards ceremony, which team members from Versor attended, held at The Pierre in New York on October 22, 2024.

"We are honored to have been recognized among our peers by HFM for the performance of our Equity Summit strategy. We are especially appreciative of the research efforts and dedication of our team, as well as the support of our investors," said Deepak Gurnani, Founder and Managing Partner of Versor Investments.

Equity Summit, launched in 2017, is an absolute return quantitative equity strategy designed to deliver exceptional performance across market cycles. It harnesses extensive alternative data, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the buying and selling behaviors of global equity investors from both top-down and bottom-up perspectives. This strategy targets dislocation investment opportunities across more than 20 global equity markets. Since its inception, Equity Summit has consistently met its mandate of outperforming equity markets, particularly during periods of market stress.

This year's award marks the third time Versor has been recognized by HFM for its stellar risk-adjusted performance. In 2022, the Versor Alternative Return Capture strategy won HFM's award for "Best Alternative Risk Premia Strategy." In 2021, the Versor Merger Arbitrage strategy was named "Best Quant Equity Fund" in the HFM US Quant Performance Awards.

Versor marked its 10-year anniversary this year with the publication of a collection of 10 white papers titled, "A Decade of Quantitative Research in 10 White Papers." Topics ranged from convexity in futures strategies to risk managed approaches to merger arbitrage to the value of uncorrelated returns generated by systematic value strategies. The firm is well known for its deep, innovative research, with the average PM having over 25 years of experience.

About Versor Investments

Founded in 2014, Versor Investments is a quantitative investment firm focused on delivering uncorrelated alternative strategies to institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, Versor's leadership experience in quantitative investing extends over 30 years. Using a scientific, research-driven framework to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns, Versor has two business lines: Hedge Funds and Risk Premia.

