Verst Logistics Names Todd Johnson As New President And COO

WALTON, Ky., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verst Logistics announced today that Todd Johnson has joined the company as President and COO, effective March 25, 2019. In his new position, Mr. Johnson reports directly to Paul Verst, Chief Executive Officer of Verst Logistics.

Todd brings extensive business experience and strong operational competencies from a variety of logistics and supply chain organizations. Prior to joining Verst, Todd held senior leadership positions with Kenco Logistics, Menlo Logistics (XPO), UPS Supply Chain and DHL Supply Chain.

"We are thrilled to have Todd join the Verst leadership team," stated Paul Verst, CEO of Verst Logistics. "He has the logistics industry and executive experience needed to take on this important role in our organization."

"Verst has provided warehousing and transportation solutions to customers across the U.S. since 1966," commented Mr. Johnson. "With expanded capabilities in E-commerce fulfillment and contract packaging, we are well positioned to address the growing and changing needs of the logistics marketplace."

Mr. Johnson holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management from Indiana University and is a member of Supply Chain Leaders in Action, The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, WERC and Transportation Intermediaries Association.

About Verst Logistics

Since 1966, Verst Logistics has been a leading provider of fully-integrated transportation, warehousing, product fulfillment and packaging services for a wide range of consumer goods manufacturers in the food and beverage, health and beauty, hardware and automotive industries. Based in Walton, Kentucky, Verst operates 3PL facilities across the U.S. and employs over 1,700 people. Additional information is available at verstlogistics.com or 1-859-485-1212.

