Verst Logistics Set To Open New E-Commerce Product Fulfillment Center And Roll Out New Fulfillment Planning Technology

When the center opens, it will bring approximately 100 new jobs to the area immediately, and by the time it is fully functional in July, will employ approximately 140 people in total. "We are excited about the employment opportunities that will be provided in the local area as a result of our fulfillment center expansion," commented Verst Logistics CEO Paul Verst.

The facility expansion coincides with the continued growth of the company's order fulfillment and distribution services and the introduction of the new Verst Navigator technology. Verst Navigator is a simple, fast and powerful network design tool for both logistics and non-logistics professionals. By automating best practices and integrating gaming simulation technology, Verst Navigator gives smaller organizations access to supply chain optimization technology previously available only to much larger companies.

Verst will demonstrate the Navigator tool at the Direct Selling Association (DSA) 2018 Annual Meeting in San Diego, California, June 17 - 19, 2018. Verst representatives will be available at booth #723 during the event.

About Verst Logistics

Since 1966, Verst Logistics has been a leading provider of fully-integrated transportation, warehousing, product fulfillment and packaging services for a wide range of manufacturers and suppliers of finished products and raw materials in the automotive, food and beverage, hardware and health and beauty industries. Based in Walton, Kentucky, Verst and its affiliated companies operate 3PL facilities across the U.S. and employ over 1,700 people. Additional information is available at verstlogistics.com or 1-859-485-1212.

