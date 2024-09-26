Versuni NA Launches New Philips Airfryer 2000 Series Single Basket and 3000 Series Dual Basket Bringing Cutting-Edge Technology to Everyday Cooking

New models offer a range of capacities, advanced functions, technology, and design to simplify gourmet meals for every home cook

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Versuni, home to some of the world's most renowned domestic appliance brands, announces the latest in airfryer technology: the Philips Airfryer 2000 Series Single Basket and 3000 Series Dual Basket. Following its invention of the airfryer in 2010, Philips continues to build on its innovation and leadership in air frying technology, combining health-conscious cooking with advanced features that make meal preparation simple and efficient.

Introducing the Philips 2000 Series and 3000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryers

The Philips Airfryer 2000 and 3000 Series stand out with features that redefine healthy cooking. The 3000 Series offers a dual basket system that synchronizes cooking times for multiple dishes to be served together, while the 2000 Series includes a convenient viewing window to watch as your food cooks. Both models use RapidAir Technology to cook with up to 90% less fat*, reducing cooking time by half and saving up to 70% on energy costs**—making it a staple in the kitchen for busy families and at-home chefs.

"As the inventors of the airfryer, Philips has always been a pioneer within the category," said David Farmer, CEO of Versuni North America, "Airfryers are more popular than ever, in two-thirds of all homes***, and we are continuously improving our portfolio and technology to inspire every type of user. With the 2000 series' built-in window and light to keep a close eye on your meal, the 3000 series' dual basket to simplify cooking multiple ingredients at once, and the HomeID app to bring a library of recipes to your fingertips, Versuni is innovating and designing solutions for all."

Philips Airfryer 2000 Series Single Basket 4.2L & 6.2L

The Philips 2000 Series Single Basket Airfryer introduces a viewing window, illuminated by an interior light, which allows users to watch their meal cooking without disrupting the process. RapidAir Technology with unique starfish design ensures perfect air flow, and nine preset functions unlock your inner chef with each use.

Key features of the Philips Airfryer 2000 Series include:

RapidAir Technology: Ensures up to 90% less fat while cooking, delivering crispy exteriors and tender interiors.

Ensures up to 90% less fat while cooking, delivering crispy exteriors and tender interiors. Compact Design, Large Capacity: Available in 4.2L (L) and 6.2L (XL) capacities, making it suitable for various kitchen sizes.

Available in 4.2L (L) and 6.2L (XL) capacities, making it suitable for various kitchen sizes. Viewing Window with Light: Allows users to monitor cooking without disrupting the process.

Allows users to monitor cooking without disrupting the process. Versatile Cooking Functions: Offers 13 different ways to cook, including air frying, baking, grilling, roasting, and more.

Offers 13 different ways to cook, including air frying, baking, grilling, roasting, and more. User-Friendly Interface: Digital touchscreen with 9 preset functions including beef, chicken, fish, frozen ingredients, fries, keep warm, and more for quick selection.

Digital touchscreen with 9 preset functions including beef, chicken, fish, frozen ingredients, fries, keep warm, and more for quick selection. Save Time & Energy Cooks up to 50% faster and saves up to 70% energy** compared to conventional ovens.

Cooks up to 50% faster and saves up to 70% energy** compared to conventional ovens. Easy Cleanup: Easy cleaning with non-stick StarPlate and dishwasher-safe parts.

Easy cleaning with non-stick StarPlate and dishwasher-safe parts. Endless Inspiration with HomeID: Over 10,000 delicious recipes tailored to your Airfryer, with easy step-by-step instructions.

Philips Airfryer 3000 Series 9L Dual Basket

Another first for the Philips brand, this dual basket airfryer is loaded with technology to simplify cooking full meals without multiple pots and pans. RapidAir Technology takes on a new life with RapidAir Plus, made specifically for the dual basket models and introduces new features such as the time function - ensuring both baskets finish cooking together, regardless of temperature and ingredients.

Key features of the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Include:

RapidAir Plus Technology: with unique star-shaped design – hot air circulates around and through the food to ensure even cooking inside and out.

with unique star-shaped design – hot air circulates around and through the food to ensure even cooking inside and out. Independent Baskets: Cook meat in one and vegetables in the other, prepare desserts while pre-game appetizers grill; both baskets can be set to different settings at the same time.

Cook meat in one and vegetables in the other, prepare desserts while pre-game appetizers grill; both baskets can be set to different settings at the same time. Time Function: Synchronized cooking times for multiple dishes, ingredient types, and temperatures, ensuring all items are ready simultaneously.

Synchronized cooking times for multiple dishes, ingredient types, and temperatures, ensuring all items are ready simultaneously. Copy Function: Easily set both baskets to the same time and temperature setting with one button.

Easily set both baskets to the same time and temperature setting with one button. Large Capacity: Combined 9L of cooking space (one 6L basket and one 3L basket), ideal for family meals with a variety of ingredients from mains to sides.

Combined 9L of cooking space (one 6L basket and one 3L basket), ideal for family meals with a variety of ingredients from mains to sides. Versatile Cooking Options: Includes multiple cooking functions, such as air frying, roasting, grilling, and baking.

Includes multiple cooking functions, such as air frying, roasting, grilling, and baking. Digital Interface: Set time and temperature to activate one of 12 cooking methods: reheat, bake, grill, roast, and more. Or choose from 8 convenient ingredient presets to simplify cooking.

Set time and temperature to activate one of 12 cooking methods: reheat, bake, grill, roast, and more. Or choose from 8 convenient ingredient presets to simplify cooking. Energy Saving: Efficiently reduces cooking time and energy consumption.

Efficiently reduces cooking time and energy consumption. Reheat tasty leftovers in no time: The reheat function lets you enjoy a hot meal in minutes, without the need of a microwave.

The reheat function lets you enjoy a hot meal in minutes, without the need of a microwave. Recipe Inspiration with HomeID: From sides, apps, and mains with a variety of ingredients – HomeID makes experimenting and cooking delicious new meals easy with guidance.

Pricing and Availability 2000 Series L Single Basket 4.2L

The Philips Airfryer 2000 Series 4.2L is now available starting at $79 from Amazon.com in a sleek all-black option.

Pricing and Availability 2000 Series XL Single Basket 6.2L

The Philips Airfryer 2000 Series 6.2L is now available starting at $99 from Amazon.com in a sleek all-black option and in black with silver accents at Williams Sonoma, Crate & Barrel, and Sur La Table.

Pricing and Availability 3000 Series 9L Dual Basket

The Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer is now available in black with silver accents starting at $199 at national retailers including Williams Sonoma, Crate & Barrel, and Sur La Table. A sleek all-black option will also be available on Amazon.com in the coming weeks.

For more information on the Philips Airfryer 2000 Series and 3000 Series Dual Basket, visit www.philips.com/airfryer.

About Versuni

Versuni's purpose is to turn houses into homes. As a house of home appliances brands, Versuni markets Philips, Philips Walita, Preethi, Senseo, L'OR Barista, Saeco, and Gaggia. With more than 900 patents to its name, Versuni's portfolio spans coffee and kitchen appliances, garment care, climate care, floor care, and home safety. Products under the Philips brand include the Airfryer, Espresso Machine with LatteGo, PerfectCare Steam Generator, Air, and AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum. Versuni is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and has innovation, manufacturing, and commercial centers across the globe, with a footprint in over 100 countries.

Disclaimers:

* Compared to homemade fries cooking in a conventional deep fat fryer

** Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers, cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven.

***Source: Circana

