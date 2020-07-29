Versus Systems to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 6th

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA), based in Los Angeles, focused on in-game prizing and promotions across mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media, today announced that Matthew Pierce, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 6th.

DATE: Thursday, August 6th

TIME: 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET

LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/August6VICPR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Signed new agreement with HP Inc. in May 2020 to extend the installation of Versus' rewards technology, OMEN rewards, into HP's Pavilion gaming series of laptops and desktops.

to extend the installation of Versus' rewards technology, OMEN rewards, into HP's Pavilion gaming series of laptops and desktops. Announced partnership with Animoca Brands in April 2020 to integrate Versus rewards into Animoca games, with the first rewards set to be released in Q3 2020.

to integrate Versus rewards into Animoca games, with the first rewards set to be released in Q3 2020. Signed new agreement with Kast in April 2020 to integrate Versus' platform into Kast's watch party apps, offering rewards for both streamers and viewers based on engagement.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

