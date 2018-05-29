Vertafore Adds Property & Casualty Proposal Capabilities to AMS360

Vertafore is committed to introducing continuous product enhancements that are focused on driving process efficiencies for both agency and carrier customers to improve their business and become an agency of choice or a carrier of choice.

"As an organization, we are hyper focused on improvement and innovation," said Sharmila Ray, senior vice president of product and strategy at Vertafore. "As the needs of our customers continue to change, we must be the ones looking forward and being the trusted advisor to agents and carriers, helping them understand the market, offering technology so they can better manage their business, and ultimately, build the personal relationships insurance buyers need."

The new proposal builder capabilities will enable agencies to:

Standardize Polished, Professional Proposals

Proposal Builder in AMS360 online delivers the capability to create commercial P&C proposals unlike any seen in the industry before. AMS360 Proposal Builder automatically combines accurate information from the management system with branded templates to generate client-ready proposal documents. Brand and template libraries standardize content across divisions and lines of business for professional, consistent results.

Reduce Errors & Omissions Risk

With the ability to lock content and insert repeatable, standard sections, administrators can reduce the errors & omissions risk when creating proposals. When used with ImageRight®, hard copies of proposals can be recorded for a full audit history. This further improves the workflow process and decreases costs.

Deliver Proposals to Customers More Quickly

By automatically combining current and accurate information from the management system with the pre-built professional templates, a proposal can be generated in minutes. Tables are automatically populated and formatted, designated legal language is included and the results are customer ready in less time than ever before.

"A proposal builder would save hours with customization and templates," said Tandra Stacer, customer service manager for commercial insurance at Haas and Wilkerson Insurance. "In our current process, formatting doesn't stick no matter how hard we try, and we have to fix it manually. Proposal builder will reduce time, provide a clean look and meet our needs."

Earlier this month at the annual Vertafore user conference and one of the nation's largest gatherings of insurance professionals Accelerate, powered by NetVU™, Vertafore announced a number of additional product releases and updates. For more information on the announcements or to learn more about Vertafore's suite of integrated solutions, visit: www.vertafore.com/solutions.

About Vertafore

Vertafore's comprehensive insurance management software solutions allow participants in the insurance distribution channel to adapt to an evolving insurance industry by efficiently scaling their businesses through deeper access to information and insights. The Vertafore platform features fast innovation, partnerships with leading technology companies, and customizable solutions to help companies remain independent during a time of industry disruption. As the leader in modern insurance technology with the largest customer base in the industry, Vertafore connects every point of the distribution channel, from agencies and carriers to MGAs, MGUs, and state governments. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com, read the company's blog, and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

©2018 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

