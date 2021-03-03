Vertafore and Nationwide Partner on Commercial Submissions to Improve Market Connectivity

Commercial Submissions connects the end-insured, agents and carriers for simplified, real-time quoting on commercial policies. The platform works seamlessly within Vertafore's agency management systems, allowing agents to significantly reduce the labor-intensive, repetitive and time-consuming process of quoting commercial insurance coverage.

Nationwide plans to integrate all commercial lines products into the Commercial Submissions platform, beginning in May with workers' compensation, businessowners' policies (BOP) and general liability. Vertafore will later integrate Nationwide's commercial auto, umbrella and other commercial lines as made available through API.

Nationwide broadens independent agent support

In 2020, Nationwide completed its transition to a fully independent agent model and is now aligned with more than 11,000 independent agents in the United States to sell personal lines, commercial lines, agribusiness, excess and surplus and financial services solutions. As part of the transition, Nationwide has been investing in best-in-class solutions, including Vertafore's Commercial Submissions, to deepen its relationship with independent agents and help them build their business.

"Partnering with Vertafore allows Nationwide to streamline processes for our agents, enabling them to generate quotes, issue new business, and service customers, resulting in agency speed, ease, and efficiency," said Kasey Ketcham, associate vice president of Product and Underwriting Enablement at Nationwide. "We look forward to leveraging Commercial Submissions to drive value for our agency partners and help them grow their businesses."

As a Commercial Submissions design partner, Nationwide and Vertafore will collaborate to optimize the API connection between the two partners and to optimize the workflow for independent agents.

Platform improves connectivity, collaboration for agents

With its live collaboration capabilities, Commercial Submissions lets agents quote commercial policies in minutes directly from their Vertafore management system. The solution pre-fills 80% of application fields from the agency's management system and allows agents to invite clients to review quotes in real time, enabling agents to win business faster and easier than ever before.

"Nationwide has a reputation for leadership in connecting to InsurTech solutions that make a difference for their agents and end-insureds. This partnership will deliver great value to the thousands of independent agents who write commercial business with Nationwide," said Amy Zupon, Vertafore CEO.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying insurance distribution so that our customers can focus on what matters most: people. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

©2021 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side, and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. ©2021

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Vertafore :

Amanda Urban

Next PR

312-259-1814

[email protected]

Nationwide:

Graham Shippy

(614) 249-0682

[email protected]

SOURCE Vertafore