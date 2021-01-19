Vertafore Announces New Carrier and Agency Design Partners to Commercial Submissions

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore today announced State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company (State Auto) and Leavitt Group are the latest industry partners to join its Commercial Submissions™ platform to drive innovation in market connectivity.

Commercial Submissions connects the end-insured, agents and carriers for simplified, real-time quoting on commercial policies. The platform works seamlessly within Vertafore's agency management systems, allowing agents to significantly reduce the labor-intensive, repetitive and time-consuming process of quoting commercial insurance coverage.

State Auto expands options with real-time capabilities

As a Commercial Submissions carrier design partner, State Auto has been working with Vertafore to bring additional capabilities and options to independent agents and their business customers. Starting in early 2021, State Auto, a leading commercial insurance carrier with multiple lines of coverage, plans to enable agents to use Commercial Submissions to quote business owners' policies (BOP) in real-time, followed by commercial auto and workers' compensation.

"State Auto strongly believes that digital distribution in the independent agent channel is the best path forward for the insurance industry. Vertafore continues to innovate in ways that enable carriers like us to help independent agents grow," said Brandon Bauer, State Auto vice president of platform distribution. "Integrating State Auto Connect, our fully digital quote and bind platform, with opportunities like Commercial Submissions brings even greater ease of use to our agents at a time where digital is becoming more and more important in commercial lines."

Top agency guides InsurTech development

Vertafore has also onboarded a number of its agency design partners onto Commercial Submissions, including Leavitt Group.

As the nation's twelfth largest privately held insurance brokerage, Leavitt Group is helping to drive the innovation behind Commercial Submissions. Known for their leadership in pioneering InsurTech, Leavitt Group is excited to help shape technology that will further the partnerships they have with carriers and move the insurance industry forward with a solution that their producers and account managers have long wanted.

"We write a large volume of small to medium commercial accounts, and we believe Vertafore's platform will be an absolute game changer for us," said Joe Callister, chief operating officer at Leavitt Group. "Providing guidance to small commercial clients is an important part of what we do each day. Automation and real-time connection with our carriers will significantly enhance our ability to efficiently service commercial accounts the way we want and the way our clients need."

Improving market connectivity for agents and carriers

With its live collaboration capabilities, Commercial Submissions lets agents quote commercial policies in minutes directly from their Vertafore management system. The solution pre-fills 80% of application fields from the agency's management system and allows agents to invite clients to review, change and/or approve quotes in real time, enabling agents to win business faster and easier than ever before.

"Automated integration with the carrier has added incredible speed and convenience in the personal insurance segment, and the need for that capability is just as great for commercial insurance," said Amy Zupon, Vertafore chief executive officer. "We're working closely with our carrier and agency design partners to build a solution that will truly enhance our customers' success across the insurance distribution channel."

